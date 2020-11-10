Recipe Swap: Tart combines rich dark chocolate and salty peanuts

This recipe comes from "The Chocolate Addict's Baking Book" (Page Street Publishing) by Sabine Venier.

It's a perhaps more gourmet take on some of our favorite chocolate bars, featuring the combination of rich chocolate and salty peanuts.

Note that this is very chocolatey and salty but not very sweet. If you would like a sweeter tart, use milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate and unsalted instead of salted peanuts.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal

