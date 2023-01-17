Recipe Swap: Teriyaki chicken is a little bit sweet, salty, tangy and spicy

This easy teriyaki sauce provides just the right blend of sweet, salty, tangy and spicy — with plenty of savory umami flavor, too.
The sweetness can be provided by mirin, which is sweet Japanese rice wine, or by honey or maple syrup. All three work equally well.
Serve with hot rice. It’s especially good with fried rice.
Chicken Teriyaki
Makes 4 to 6 servings
½ cup mirin, honey or maple syrup
½ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons sriracha or sambal oelek
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 tablespoons rice-wine or cider vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced (or ½ teaspoon garlic powder)
½ teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 to 2 tablespoons water
4 to 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs
Sesame seeds and sliced green onions for garnish
1. Combine mirin, soy, sriracha, oil, vinegar, garlic and ginger in bowl or resealable plastic bag. Add chicken and toss. Marinate in refrigerator preferably at least two hours or overnight.
2. Heat to 425 degrees. Line sheet pan with foil and coat with cooking spray. Remove chicken from marinade and place on sheet pan. Pour marinade into a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, in separate bowl, stir cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir cornstarch mixture into soy mixture and cook 1 to 2 minutes until thickened.
3. Brush sauce on chicken, transfer to oven and cook 15 minutes.
4. Turn and cook 10 to 15 minutes more, just until juices run clear. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions before serving.
Note: This recipe also can be sautéed or grilled. Grill over moderate heat about 5 minutes on each side and be prepared to move the chicken to cool part of the grill if it starts to get too brown. Saute chicken in vegetable over medium heat about 5 minutes on each side, then pour the sauce over the chicken in the skillet and cook until thickened.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
