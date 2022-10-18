Recipe Swap: Texas caviar a satisfying start to a meal

Is it a salsa or a salad? You decide.

Either way, it’s a satisfying start to a meal.

Texas caviar, or cowboy caviar, is said to have been invented in 1940 by a native New Yorker at the Houston Country Club who jokingly named it in comparison to the more expensive hors d’oeuvre made from fish roe.

Texas caviar is about as far from real caviar as you can get. It’s a marinated or lightly pickled bean salad full of fresh vegetables that provide colorful and crunchy contrast to the black-eyed peas and black beans.

Corn, onion and bell pepper are considered essential here. So is the slightly sweet dressing. But there also are a lot of variations. Some contain garlic, cilantro and cumin. Mine contains a bit of all those. I also like a spritz of lime to brighten up the dish before serving. The lime also takes the edge off the sweetness in the dressing.

Feel free to play around with the proportions here. You can use a little more or less of almost any of the ingredients and still end up with something tasty.