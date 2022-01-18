Recipe Swap: Thick pork chops, roasted vegetables make a weekend-worthy meal on a weeknight

This recipe provides all of the warm, comforting satisfaction of a Sunday roast with a lot less effort and time, thanks in large part to thick-cut, bone-in pork chops.
These chops stay nice and juicy when roasted, and they take only a few minutes to cook. Pair them with some roasted vegetables and you have what feels like a weekend feast but is doable on a busy weeknight.
A little parsley vinaigrette adds a nice and bright finish to the rich pork.
Roasted Pork Chops and Vegetables with Parsley Vinaigrette
Makes 4 servings
1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced crosswise ½ inch thick
1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch lengths, thick ends quartered lengthwise
1 fennel bulb, stalks discarded, bulb halved, cored, and cut into ½-inch-thick wedges
10 garlic cloves, peeled
2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary or ¾ teaspoon dried
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1½ teaspoons pepper, divided
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon ground coriander
4 (12-ounce) bone-in pork rib or center-cut chops, 1 to 1½ inches thick, trimmed
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
4 teaspoons red wine vinegar
1 small shallot, minced
⅛ teaspoon sugar
1. Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Toss potatoes, carrots, and fennel with garlic, rosemary, 1 tablespoon oil, 1½ teaspoons salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in bowl and spread in single layer on rimmed baking sheet. Roast until beginning to soften, about 25 minutes.
2. Combine 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, paprika, and coriander in bowl. Using sharp knife, cut 2 slits, about 2 inches apart, through fat on edge of each pork chop. Pat chops dry with paper towels, rub with 1 teaspoon oil, then sprinkle with spice mixture.
3. Arrange pork chops on top of vegetables and continue to roast until pork registers 145 degrees and vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through roasting.
4. Remove sheet from oven and let pork chops rest for 5 minutes. Whisk parsley, vinegar, shallot, sugar, remaining oil, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper together in bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over pork and vegetables. Serve.
Recipe from "The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook" (America's Test Kitchen)
Michael Hastings
