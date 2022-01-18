Recipe Swap: Thick pork chops, roasted vegetables make a weekend-worthy meal on a weeknight

This recipe provides all of the warm, comforting satisfaction of a Sunday roast with a lot less effort and time, thanks in large part to thick-cut, bone-in pork chops.

These chops stay nice and juicy when roasted, and they take only a few minutes to cook. Pair them with some roasted vegetables and you have what feels like a weekend feast but is doable on a busy weeknight.

A little parsley vinaigrette adds a nice and bright finish to the rich pork.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

