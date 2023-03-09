I love a good vegetable soup, and I love asparagus. And now that domestic asparagus is coming into season, I'm ready for some homemade, creamy asparagus soup.
My recipe follows my usual method for pureed vegetable soups.
I sauté a chopped onion in 2 tablespoons of butter, then add 2½ to 3 pounds of the trimmed and chopped asparagus. I simmer that with broth or water, salt and pepper, just until the vegetable is tender. Then I puree it, add cream and adjust the seasonings.
Asparagus doesn't really need any herbs or special seasonings, but I do like a squeeze of lemon juice stirred into the soup just before serving.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
mhastings@wsjournal.com
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj
Cream of Asparagus Soup
Makes 6 servings
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped onion or leeks
1 to 2 cloves minced garlic (optional)
3 pounds asparagus
Salt to taste
6 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth or water (or a combination)
½ cup heavy cream, plain yogurt or buttermilk (optional)
Cayenne pepper to taste
Juice of ½ to 1 lemon, to taste (optional)
1. Melt butter in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onion or leeks and cook, stirring occasionally until soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Trim tough ends from asparagus and discard. Chop off top 1 inch of spear tips and set aside for garnish. Chop remaining asparagus into bite-size pieces and add to the pot. Add garlic and salt to taste and cook, stirring 5 minutes.
2. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.
3 . Meanwhile, in a skillet or saucepan, bring water about 1 inch deep to a boil, add asparagus tips and cook until barely crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Immediately cool in ice water to stop the cooking. Drain , reserving cooking liquid, and set aside.
4. Carefully puree soup until smooth in a blender or food processor, or with a handheld immersion blender. For a more finely textured soup, strain puree through a sieve. Return puree to soup pot over low heat. If puree is too thick, thin with more broth or some of the cooking water used for the tips.
5 Whisk in cream, cayenne and lemon juice and heat until hot . Taste for salt, then remove from heat. Serve immediately, garnishing each bowl with a few reserved tips.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!