Cream of Asparagus Soup

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onion or leeks

1 to 2 cloves minced garlic (optional)

3 pounds asparagus

Salt to taste

6 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth or water (or a combination)

½ cup heavy cream, plain yogurt or buttermilk (optional)

Cayenne pepper to taste

Juice of ½ to 1 lemon, to taste (optional)

1. Melt butter in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onion or leeks and cook, stirring occasionally until soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Trim tough ends from asparagus and discard. Chop off top 1 inch of spear tips and set aside for garnish. Chop remaining asparagus into bite-size pieces and add to the pot. Add garlic and salt to taste and cook, stirring 5 minutes.

2. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

3 . Meanwhile, in a skillet or saucepan, bring water about 1 inch deep to a boil, add asparagus tips and cook until barely crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Immediately cool in ice water to stop the cooking. Drain , reserving cooking liquid, and set aside.

4. Carefully puree soup until smooth in a blender or food processor, or with a handheld immersion blender. For a more finely textured soup, strain puree through a sieve. Return puree to soup pot over low heat. If puree is too thick, thin with more broth or some of the cooking water used for the tips.

5 Whisk in cream, cayenne and lemon juice and heat until hot . Taste for salt, then remove from heat. Serve immediately, garnishing each bowl with a few reserved tips.

Recipe from Michael Hastings