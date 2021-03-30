Recipe Swap: Tomato-ginger gravy gives a boost to butternut squash

This squash recipe can make a light sheet-pan supper for vegetarians or a hearty side dish for meat eaters.
The roasted butternut squash pairs deliciously with a combination of ginger and tomatoes, lightly sweetened with honey and brown sugar.
The recipe comes from the recent “I Cook in Color” (Running Press, 2020) by Asha Gomez with Martha Foose.
Roasted Butternut Squash With Tomato-Ginger Gravy
Makes 4 servings
4 small butternut squash
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided use
4 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
1½ teaspoons Himalyan pink salt, divided use
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated
6 fresh plum tomatoes, pureed
2 teaspoons light brown sugar
1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Cut the squash in half lengthwise from the stem down. (You can leave the stem and skin on.) Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds. Use a paring knife to score the flesh horizontally and then vertically. Place the squash on the sheet pan, skin side down. Rub each half of each squashed with 1½ teaspoons butter. Drizzle squash evenly with the honey. Season with pepper and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Place pan in oven and roast 20 to 25 minutes, until squash is fork-tender.
2. Meanwhile, make the tomato gravy. Put olive oil and ginger in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, until ginger is golden. Add tomato puree. Stir in brown sugar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Serve with the squash with the gravy, garnished with the fresh oregano.
Recipe from "I Cook in Color" (Running Press, 2020)
