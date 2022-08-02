Recipe Swap: Tomato pie, a Southern summer tradition

If you’re looking for something different to make with tomatoes this summer after your hundredth tomato sandwich, consider a tomato pie.

A classic of the Southern summer repertoire, tomato pie is like a hot tomato sandwich with lots of cheesy goodness. Low-calorie it isn’t, but it does make a nice lunch or light supper during August’s dog days.

Now is the time to make one, too — peak-season fresh tomatoes are a must here.

I think the best tomato pies contain two or three different varieties of tomatoes — for complexity of flavor as well as visual appeal. The same goes for the cheeses. I rely mostly on Parmesan, a tomato’s friend if there ever was one, but I usually supplement the Parmesan with a bit of sharp white cheddar, Gruyere or fontina. In the recipe below, I even suggest a bit of tangy feta for fun.

I always add onion, but you could replace it or supplement it with a clove or two of minced garlic.

I also like to add fresh basil in my tomato pie, but that, too, is up for negotiation. Maybe you’d prefer oregano, chives or tarragon — or no herbs at all.

Two things are not negotiable in a good tomato pie: removing the excess moisture from the tomatoes, and then cooling the pie after it bakes.

To remove moisture, salt the tomato slices and leave them to rest on paper towels for at least 30 minutes, followed by a final patting down with clean, dry paper towels. A lahf-hour usually does the trick. But I’ve heard of other cooks who let the tomatoes drain for six hours. In short, I can’t overemphasize the importance of draining. You do not want a soggy pie with puddles of tomato water.

It’s also important to let the tomato pie sit and cool. Not only does it taste best when lukewarm to room temperature, but the cooling-off period helps the pie set up, evaporating the last bits of moisture and allowing for cleaner slices.