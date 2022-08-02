Recipe Swap: Tomato pie, a Southern summer tradition

If you’re looking for something different to make with tomatoes this summer after your hundredth tomato sandwich, consider a tomato pie.
A classic of the Southern summer repertoire, tomato pie is like a hot tomato sandwich with lots of cheesy goodness. Low-calorie it isn’t, but it does make a nice lunch or light supper during August’s dog days.
Now is the time to make one, too — peak-season fresh tomatoes are a must here.
I think the best tomato pies contain two or three different varieties of tomatoes — for complexity of flavor as well as visual appeal. The same goes for the cheeses. I rely mostly on Parmesan, a tomato’s friend if there ever was one, but I usually supplement the Parmesan with a bit of sharp white cheddar, Gruyere or fontina. In the recipe below, I even suggest a bit of tangy feta for fun.
I always add onion, but you could replace it or supplement it with a clove or two of minced garlic.
I also like to add fresh basil in my tomato pie, but that, too, is up for negotiation. Maybe you’d prefer oregano, chives or tarragon — or no herbs at all.
Two things are not negotiable in a good tomato pie: removing the excess moisture from the tomatoes, and then cooling the pie after it bakes.
To remove moisture, salt the tomato slices and leave them to rest on paper towels for at least 30 minutes, followed by a final patting down with clean, dry paper towels. A lahf-hour usually does the trick. But I’ve heard of other cooks who let the tomatoes drain for six hours. In short, I can’t overemphasize the importance of draining. You do not want a soggy pie with puddles of tomato water.
It’s also important to let the tomato pie sit and cool. Not only does it taste best when lukewarm to room temperature, but the cooling-off period helps the pie set up, evaporating the last bits of moisture and allowing for cleaner slices.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Tomato Pie
Makes 6 to 8 servings
For the crust:
1 pie crust, enough for a 9-inch pie
For the filling:
2½ to 3 pounds assorted heirloom tomatoes, divided use
Salt
1 sweet onion, chopped
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup grated fontina, gruyere or white cheddar
¼ to ½ cup crumbled feta, optional
½ cup mayonnaise
1 egg, beaten
1 to 2 tablespoons freshly chopped basil or other herbs
Freshly ground black pepper
Cornmeal
1. Gently press dough into bottom and sides of pie pan. Crimp edges along the top, then trim excess dough. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
2. Slice all but one large or two medium tomatoes about ¼ inch thick. Reserve the remaining tomato for later. Place on double layer of paper towels. Sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon salt and let sit at least 30 minutes.
3. Combine cheeses, mayonnaise, egg and herbs. Season with salt and plenty of pepper.
4. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Gently but thoroughly pat tops or tomato slices with clean paper towels to remove excess moisture. Sprinkle a thin layer of cornmeal, about 2 tablespoons, over the crust. Spread onion evenly over cornmeal. Top with ⅓ of the cheese mixture. Layer half of tomatoes over cheese mixture in overlapping pattern. Top tomatoes with ⅓ of cheese mixture. Repeat with another layer of tomatoes and cheese mixture. Cut remaining tomato into ¼-inch slices and arrange on top of pie in an overlapping pattern.
5. Place pie on baking sheet and place in oven. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.
6. Let rest at least 20 minutes before serving. Serve at room temperature. Garnish with fresh herbs if desired.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
