These tostados make a nice appetizer, snack or light meal.
Corn tortillas are traditional here. Use the 4-inch “street taco” size for appetizers, or 6-inch tortillas for lunch or dinner. Plan on two or three to a serving.
It might seem counterintuitive to cook the beans and vegetables in the oven, but since you’re using the oven to crisp the tortillas, it makes sense to cook everything in the same place and save a little on your energy bill.
You can add cooked meat to this, as well as such toppings as cheese, scallions, jalapeños and slices of avocado—but the crema kind of rolls most of that into one.
Sheet Pan Tostadas
Makes 4 to 6 servings
2 medium bell peppers (any color), seeded and thinly sliced
1 onion, thinly sliced
Vegetable oil
Salt and pepper
2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup cherry tomatoes or 1 10-ounce can tomatoes with chiles
1 jalapeno, seeded and diced (or 1 tablespoon chipotles in adobo)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
8 to 10 corn tortillas
Grated queso fresco, Monterey Jack or Cheddar (optional)
Avocado crema:
2 avocados, pitted, peeled, chopped
½ onion, chopped
1 to 2 jalapeños, chopped
½ to 1 cup sour cream, buttermilk, milk or cream
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 2 limes, or more to taste
Salt
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a bowl, toss peppers and onions with 1 tablespoon oil and salt and pepper to taste. Spread on a sheet pan. Place in oven and roast 15 to 20 minutes, until browned but still crisp-tender.
2. To now-empty bowl, toss beans, tomatoes, jalapeno, garlic, cumin, paprika, 1 tablespoon oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Spread bean mixture on a second sheet pan, transfer pan to oven and cook 10 to 15 minutes, until hot.
3. Make crema by combining all ingredients in a food processor and blending until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings after blending.
4. When vegetables and beans are about halfway done, spray third sheet pan with cooking spray. Spread tortillas on pan, overlapping a bit if necessary. Spray tops with cooking spray and bake about 5 minutes, flip, then bake a couple more minutes, until crispy. (Watch closely after flipping; remove immediately if they start to overbrown.) If desired, mash beans slightly either on the pan or in a bowl; you can mix in the peppers and onions or keep them separate. Divide vegetables and beans among the tortillas. Drizzle with the crema and sprinkle with cheese, then serve.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
