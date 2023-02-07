Sheet Pan Tostadas

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 medium bell peppers (any color), seeded and thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes or 1 10-ounce can tomatoes with chiles

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced (or 1 tablespoon chipotles in adobo)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

8 to 10 corn tortillas

Grated queso fresco, Monterey Jack or Cheddar (optional)

Avocado crema:

2 avocados, pitted, peeled, chopped

½ onion, chopped

1 to 2 jalapeños, chopped

½ to 1 cup sour cream, buttermilk, milk or cream

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 2 limes, or more to taste

Salt

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a bowl, toss peppers and onions with 1 tablespoon oil and salt and pepper to taste. Spread on a sheet pan. Place in oven and roast 15 to 20 minutes, until browned but still crisp-tender.

2. To now-empty bowl, toss beans, tomatoes, jalapeno, garlic, cumin, paprika, 1 tablespoon oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Spread bean mixture on a second sheet pan, transfer pan to oven and cook 10 to 15 minutes, until hot.

3. Make crema by combining all ingredients in a food processor and blending until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings after blending.

4. When vegetables and beans are about halfway done, spray third sheet pan with cooking spray. Spread tortillas on pan, overlapping a bit if necessary. Spray tops with cooking spray and bake about 5 minutes, flip, then bake a couple more minutes, until crispy. (Watch closely after flipping; remove immediately if they start to overbrown.) If desired, mash beans slightly either on the pan or in a bowl; you can mix in the peppers and onions or keep them separate. Divide vegetables and beans among the tortillas. Drizzle with the crema and sprinkle with cheese, then serve.

Recipe from Michael Hastings