Recipe Swap: Try roasting radishes this spring for a real treat

Americans tend to eat radishes one way: raw, tossed in salad. But what many people don’t know is that radishes are great cooked. In fact, cooking radishes mellows the sharp bite that makes some people dislike radishes.

The first time you eat a cooked radish, you may think you’re eating a different vegetable.

Radishes can be boiled, but they are mostly sautéed, braised or roasted. Braising and roasting produce radishes with a creamy texture and sweet flavor devoid of any harshness.

They do lose some crunch and color when cooked, but the trade-off is worth it for the mellow flavor they develop.

Tossing radish halves with oil, salt, pepper and cooking them in an oven at 425 degrees until brown is probably the easiest way to cook them.

They can be roasted with carrots and other vegetables, and seasoned with herbs or lemon juice.

For a variation, roast them with scallions, sesame seeds and a little soy sauce.

