Recipe Swap: Turkey shawarma offers a spicy solution to Thanksgiving leftovers
Recipe Swap: Turkey shawarma offers a spicy solution to Thanksgiving leftovers

If you’re tired of all the usual suspects for leftover Thanksgiving turkey, try this recipe, which takes its inspiration from the Middle East.

Shawarma is a cousin to the Greek gyro — spiced meat cooked on a spit. This recipe recreates the flavor by using a similar blend of spices — in this case, cumin, coriander, paprika, cinnamon, cayenne and turmeric.

Though chicken shawarma is quite popular, turkey is said to be used often in Israel.

Common garnishes include onions seasoned with sumac, pickled turnips, parsley and tomatoes.

Here the pickling of vegetables — cucumbers, onions, carrots and radishes — is simulated with a quick toss in vinegar.

The shawarma is typically served in pita. But a tortilla wrap works just as well. You can even serve the spiced turkey over hot rice.

Tahini sauce is the most common topping, but tzatziki is good, too. So is hummus — heck, even a dab of plain Greek yogurt on top is good.

Turkey Shawarma

Makes 6 servings

Tahini sauce:

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup tahini paste

Salt to taste

¼ to ⅓ cup water

Turkey shawarma:

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

4 cups chopped or shredded turkey meat

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, cut into matchsticks

1 medium carrot, peeled, cut into matchsticks

6 radishes or salad turnips, trimmed, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or more to taste

2 cups mixed tender herbs (such as torn mint leaves, parsley leaves with tender stems, and/or dill fronds)

Tomatoes, optional

6 pitas, warmed

1. Make the tahini sauce: combine tahini, lemon juice and salt to taste; mix until smooth. This can be done by hand or in a food processor or blender. Add water a bit at a time to reach a sauce consistency. Taste again for salt.

2. Toss the turkey with the black pepper, coriander, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne in a bowl. Add salt to taste. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add turkey and cook, stirring, until hot and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Taste again and adjust seasonings if needed.

3. Meanwhile, toss onion, cucumbers, carrot, radishes, and vinegar in a large bowl to combine. Season to taste with fresh herbs and salt.

4. Either cut open pita to create a pocket, or fold in half. Drizzle a little tahini sauce in the center. Add the hot turkey. Top with the vinegary vegetables. A some chopped fresh tomatoes, if desired. Then drizzle with some more tahini sauce.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

