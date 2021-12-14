Recipe Swap: Walnut fingers are as tasty as they are crunchy

This recipe for walnut fingers was a winner in the Journal’s Holiday Cookie Contest back in 2015.
The simple recipe came from Irma Jackson, who adapted her method of making pecan cookies.
The nutty cookies are shaped into “fingers” and rolled in powdered sugar.
The result is as as crunchy as it is flavorful. Be sure to choose fresh, good-quality walnuts for this.
“The cookie is an old favorite of my mother. She made it with pecans,” Jackson said. “Because I’m allergic to pecans, I’ve adjusted it so that I use walnuts instead. It’s staple for Christmas cookies for me.”
Walnut Fingers
1 pound butter, softened
1 cup sifted powdered sugar, plus more for coating cookies
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup walnuts (or pecans), coarsely chopped
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Use an electric mixer to beat butter, the 1 cup powdered sugar and the vanilla until light and fluffy. Add flour and salt and mix well. If the mixture is very dry, add 1 tablespoon water. Stir in the chopped walnuts.
3. Pinch off small pieces of dough and roll into small oblong shapes about 2 inches long. Place on ungreased cookie sheets and bake in batches for 20 minutes or until the bottoms are lightly browned. Let the cookies cool completely.
4. Once cool, roll the cookies in extra powdered sugar.
Recipe from Irma Jackson
