Recipe Swap: Walnut fingers are as tasty as they are crunchy

This recipe for walnut fingers was a winner in the Journal’s Holiday Cookie Contest back in 2015.

The simple recipe came from Irma Jackson, who adapted her method of making pecan cookies.

The nutty cookies are shaped into “fingers” and rolled in powdered sugar.

The result is as as crunchy as it is flavorful. Be sure to choose fresh, good-quality walnuts for this.

“The cookie is an old favorite of my mother. She made it with pecans,” Jackson said. “Because I’m allergic to pecans, I’ve adjusted it so that I use walnuts instead. It’s staple for Christmas cookies for me.”

