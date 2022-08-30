 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Winning salsa verde incorporates tomatillos, lime, garlic and more

Brandon V. Williams won first place earlier this month in the annual salsa contest at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market with this recipe for salsa verde.

Salsa verde features green tomatillos instead of tomatoes, and Williams’ recipe also includes garlic, onion, jalapeno, cumin, lime and cilantro.

Williams, who said he is an urban farmer, favors all organic ingredients for his salsa. He also likes soft-neck Italian garlic.

For this recipe, he used his own blend of roasted garlic sea salt, which he is packaging under the Hot Boy Spice Gallery label.

Hot Boy Spice Gallery Salsa Verde

Makes 7 ounces

4 tomatillos

1 jalapeno

1 medium Spanish onion

1 clove garlic

Juice of ½ lime

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Handful fresh cilantro leaves

⅔ teaspoon roasted garlic sea salt

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

1. Remove the papery outer coating from the tomatillos. Remove the stem and cut them in half. Peel and quarter the onion. Peel and press the garlic. Stem the jalapeno and cut it in half. Place tomatillos, onion, garlic, jalapeno, cilantro and cumin in a glass bowl and let marinate for a few minutes.

2. Transfer mixture to a blender and blend until not quite as smooth as desired. Add garlic sea salt and granulated garlic and finish blending to desired consistency. Keep refrigerated.

Recipe submitted by Brandon V. Williams

