Recipe Swap: Winning salsa verde incorporates tomatillos, lime, garlic and more

Brandon V. Williams won first place earlier this month in the annual salsa contest at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market with this recipe for salsa verde.

Salsa verde features green tomatillos instead of tomatoes, and Williams’ recipe also includes garlic, onion, jalapeno, cumin, lime and cilantro.

Williams, who said he is an urban farmer, favors all organic ingredients for his salsa. He also likes soft-neck Italian garlic.

For this recipe, he used his own blend of roasted garlic sea salt, which he is packaging under the Hot Boy Spice Gallery label.