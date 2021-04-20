Restaurant business is on the rise, but workers are hard to find

One final factor that may come into play in this labor shortage is fun. “The public is amazing but also challenging at times — when you throw in everyone’s conflicting opinions about COVID and masks and all that,” Wilson said. “We understand the environment we’re in, but it definitely takes the fun out.”

Restaurant work has always had its downsides. You work nights and weekends. You’re constantly on your feet and frequently straining your back. You probably don’t get health insurance, let alone retirement benefits. And you have to deal with the public — where it takes just one rotten apple to spoil the bunch.

But the work also had its upsides. Every restaurant worker can tell you about the adrenaline rush of working in a restaurant that’s humming along. People mostly come to restaurants for fun, for pleasure, to relax, to enjoy good food and good company. And that fun rubs off on workers. It’s a bonus to work around people who are relaxed and socializing. Serving food to people is a great form of instant gratification.

But when you are worried about someone giving you a disease, well, it can be hard to relax. When you are worried about an ugly confrontation with a customer who won’t wear a mask, it can be hard to enjoy your job.