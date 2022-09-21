Restaurant coming this fall to Shaffner House downtown

A breakfast and brunch restaurant is coming this fall to the historic Henry Shaffner House on the edge of downtown at 150 S. Marshall St.

Kelli Elliott, who formerly operated the Cornerstone Café at Heather Hills Golf Course, has been hired to run the food and beverage operations at the Shaffner Inn. The bed-and-breakfast and events property was bought last year by Lou Baldwin, Eric Alspaugh and Cory Pignone.

The Shaffner has been open since the new owners took over last year, but so far has served food only to overnight guests.

The Founders Restaurant at Shaffner Inn will be open to the public seven days a week, Baldwin said, as well as serve guests of the inn. Plans are still being finalized, but initially the restaurant is expected to serve breakfast Monday through Friday and brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Elliott also will handle catering at the inn. Baldwin and Alspaugh said that in addition to catering private events, the inn also may have occasional pop-up dinners such as for Valentine’s Day or Mardi Gras.

Elliott said she will be using some of her family recipes for the breakfast and brunch menu. In addition to the usual breakfast fare, she plans to offer shrimp and grits and such seasonal dishes as pumpkin-pie French toast.

Brunch items may include such fare as fried chicken and pan-seared salmon.

She also said that Founders would offers mimosas and brunch cocktails.

Elliott said that one of the main reasons she left Cornerstone was because the kitchen’s size and limited equipment didn’t enable her to do the kind of catering she wanted to do.

“After meeting Lou and seeing the house, it’s very in tune with my background. I think this is going to be a great location,” Elliott said.

The Founders Restaurant could open as early as mid-October.

Alspaugh, a Hickory anesthesiologist who also does real-estate renovations and restoration, said that the partners spent about $200,000 restoring the Shaffner property, including ripping out carpet and restoring the wood floors.

The historic Queen Anne-styled dwelling was built in 1907. It originally was the home of Henry Fries Shaffner, one of the founders of Wachovia Loan and Trust Co., a predecessor of Wachovia Bank and Trust Co. Henry Shaffner also had been an officer in the Briggs-Shaffner Co., which made machines that cut tobacco for cigarettes. Shaffner died in 1941 and family members lived in the house until 1948 when it changed hands.

Since then, the house has been used as an American Legion Post and a boarding house, but it has been a bed-and-breakfast since 1992.

Baldwin and Alspaugh also are nearing completion on the renovations of two other bed-and-breakfasts. In 2019, through Summit Street Properties LLC, Baldwin and Alspaugh bought the 1887 Jacob Lott Ludlow House at 420 Summit St. and the 1895 Benjamin Joseph Sheppard House at 434 Summit St. Together, they will operate as Summit Street Inn, but offer breakfast only to guests.

Those two properties are about one mile from the Shaffner House, and the partners expect the three properties to complement each other.

Alspaugh said he hopes the Summit Street Inn to be open by Dec. 1.