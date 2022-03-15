Restaurant Week to kick off March 20 in the Triad

Dozens of Triad restaurants will be offering special dishes at set prices beginning March 20, as Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week kicks off.
Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week is an event produced by the Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record and Eat. Drink. Triad to showcase locally owned restaurants.
About 30 restaurants are participating in three categories: fine dining, fast casual and fast food. Between March 20 and April 3, restaurants will offer specially featured dishes at the same price for each category: $25 for fine dining, $15 for fast casual, and $10 for fast food. Customers who visit the restaurants are encouraged to try the featured dishes and vote for their favorites.
Displays at the restaurants will have QR codes to allow people to cast their votes. Awards will be given to the winners in each category after Restaurant Week ends.
Participating restaurants are located not only in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, but also Lexington, Kernersville, Clemmons, Asheboro and Denton.
Featured dishes include a crab cake and Gouda grits bowl from Midtown Café and Dessertery in Winston-Salem, a ragu Napoletano from Mediterraneo Pizza and Grill in Clemmons, burrito bites from Blue Agave Mexican Bar & Grill in Greensboro, and a Ukrainian-inspired surf and turf with fried oysters and hanger steak from Sophie’s Cork & Ale in Lexington.
For a complete list of participating restaurants, including photos and descriptions of featured dishes, visit journalnow.com/exclusive/restaurantweek.
People also can get updates on social media: @eatdrinkrestaurant week on Facebook and @eatdrinktriadrestaurantweek on Instagram.
