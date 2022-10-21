 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant Week will be Oct. 24-30

Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week will be Oct. 24 through 30.

Sponsored by the Winston-Salem Journal and Eat. Drink. Triad, Restaurant Week this year will feature about 30 restaurants, bars and breweries, offering special dishes and drinks all week.

Customers sampling the dishes can vote on their favorites in such categories as craft cocktails, burgers, pizza, Italian, seafood, soul or Southern, BBQ and more.

Businesses offering drink specials include Foothills Brewing, La Ch.ngada, Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse, Xcaret and Vintage Sofa Bar.

Food specials include a two-meat combination plate from Camel City BBQ Factory for $15, crab-stuffed salmon from Jeffrey Adams for $20, and shrimp and grits from the Humble Plate in Lexington for $15.

For more information, including a complete list of participating businesses, visit journalnow.com/exclusive/restaurantweek.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

