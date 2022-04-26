Restaurant Week winners announced

Three area restaurants – Sophie’s Cork & Ale of Lexington, Ketchie Creek Bakery of Mocksville and Clemmons, and The Flying Pig of Asheboro - were recognized April 25 for their winning dishes as participants in Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week.

About 30 Triad restaurants participated in Restaurant Week, which actually ran about two weeks, from March 20 to April 3.

Restaurant Week - an event produced by the Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record and Eat. Drink. Triad – encouraged area residents to visit participating restaurants and vote on featured dishes in in three categories: fine dining, fast casual and fast food. Restaurants offered special dishes during the event for $25 in the fine dining category, $15 in fast casual and $10 in fast food.

Ketchie Creek won in the fast-food casual for one of its signature sandwiches: cracked-pepper turkey with Havarti cheese and lingonberry mayo on a butter croissant

Ketchie Creek has been a popular spot in Mocksville for years but opened its Clemmons location in 2020 during the first few months of coronavirus pandemic. “I didn’t know what it would be like opening during COVID,” Renna Welborn said, “but it’s been slow and steady. If anything, Clemmons has boosted Mocksville.”

Welborn said she enjoyed the competition – and was surprised that Ketchie Creek won. “It was a fun competition.”

The Flying Pig won in the fast-casual category for its “pig squealing” nachos, which consisted of tortilla chips loaded with house-made chopped barbecue and sauce, spicy queso cheese and jalapeños. The dish was offered in a pairing with Stout One Stout in a partnership with Asheboro’s Four Saints Brewing.

The Flying Pig is owned by Barbara and Dennis Gallimore and MaryAnn and Barry Yow. It has been in business for 13 years. Despite the name, The Flying Pig is not a barbecue restaurant but started as a pizza and sandwich shop. “People used to say Asheboro restaurants would have alcohol when pigs fly,” Barbara Gallimore said in explaining the origin of the name.

She said she was “stunned” to find out that the Flying Pig won in the fast-casual category, “partly because we’re just so small compared to places in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.”

Chef and owner John Wilson of Sophie’s - arguably has one of the best restaurants in Lexington - won in the fine-dining category with a creative take on surf and turf. “I’m not Ukrainian or anything,” Wilson said, “but the war had just started the week I had to submit my recipe.”

Wilson’s Ukrainian-inspired surf and turf consisted of hanger steak and fried oysters with adjika sauce over garlic roasted Brussels sprouts & potato pancakes. Adjika is an Eastern European kind of pesto or tomato salsa. Wilson’s version features pureed fresh, peeled tomatoes with horseradish and garlic.

Wilson also won last fall during Burger Week.

“It really means a lot to win awards in Triad competitions in little old Lexington. I always say that. I’ll never stop saying that. I look forward to the next competition.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

