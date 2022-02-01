Restaurants cutting hours to deal with staff shortages

It’s a refrain echoed by many other restaurateurs.

Some people say the problem is that restaurants don’t pay enough or don’t offer enough benefits, or that workers think customer-service jobs put them at higher risk for COVID-19. Whatever the reason, the problem is shared by all kinds of businesses all over the country.

Kingery said he feels lucky that he has a steadfast core group of employees that have kept his businesses going. Even so, he said, he now closes on Mondays.

In fact, finding a place to eat on Mondays has become challenging in some some places. “We were even closed on Tuesdays for several months,” said Mario Di Lisio, who co-owns Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant with her husband and chef, Tony. She doesn’t plan on reopening Mondays. “Everyone we have is working Tuesday through Saturday. They need the time off,” she said.

Di Lisio’s is working with a staff of 10, including the owners, compared to a pre-COVID staff of 25. “I put half of our tables in storage, because we don’t have enough wait staff,” Maria Di Lisio said. “And we have a lot more takeout now, but when the dining room gets busy, we can’t handle it. I’m thinking of having to cut off all the takeout at 6 p.m.”