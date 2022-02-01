Restaurants cutting hours to deal with staff shortages

Before you visit a restaurant these days, it pays to call first. They may not be open.
Though the permanent closures widely seen in 2020 have largely subsided, reduced hours and short-term closings have become common.
This is especially true of smaller, independently run restaurants that often operate with a skeletal crew these days. But it’s not limited to them. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently told the Wall Street Journal that the company was cutting hours an average of 10% at about 13,000 restaurants.
In many cases, restaurants are saying no to seven-day operations and late nights — even when it means turning away business.
The main driver behind these changes is the staff shortage that became apparent in the spring of 2021. At the time, newly vaccinated diners and warming temperatures translated into a returning flood of customers to restaurant dining rooms, or at least their patios. The problem was, restaurants whose business had shrunk significantly in 2020 were not equipped with enough cooks and wait staff to handle the surge.
Almost a year later, that’s still pretty much the case. Most restaurateurs have tried everything they can think of — or everything they can afford — to hire more workers. “Nobody wants to work,” said Will Kingery, a co-owner of Willow’s Bistro and two King’s Crab Shack restaurants.
It’s a refrain echoed by many other restaurateurs.
Some people say the problem is that restaurants don’t pay enough or don’t offer enough benefits, or that workers think customer-service jobs put them at higher risk for COVID-19. Whatever the reason, the problem is shared by all kinds of businesses all over the country.
Kingery said he feels lucky that he has a steadfast core group of employees that have kept his businesses going. Even so, he said, he now closes on Mondays.
In fact, finding a place to eat on Mondays has become challenging in some some places. “We were even closed on Tuesdays for several months,” said Mario Di Lisio, who co-owns Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant with her husband and chef, Tony. She doesn’t plan on reopening Mondays. “Everyone we have is working Tuesday through Saturday. They need the time off,” she said.
Di Lisio’s is working with a staff of 10, including the owners, compared to a pre-COVID staff of 25. “I put half of our tables in storage, because we don’t have enough wait staff,” Maria Di Lisio said. “And we have a lot more takeout now, but when the dining room gets busy, we can’t handle it. I’m thinking of having to cut off all the takeout at 6 p.m.”
Brother’s Pizzeria operates with an even smaller staff of four people, including managing partner Mike Scottodifrega. Recently, when one person quit and another got sick with COVID-19, Scottodifrega had to close for a whole week. It was only a week before that when Scottodifrega had expanded his hours again, opening back on Tuesdays and staying open to 3 a.m. on weekends. Working six lunch and dinner shifts may not be sustainable, but he is doing everything he can to stay in business. “Tuesdays really aren’t working, but we’re trying it anyway,” he said with a laugh. “And usually in the afternoons, I just lock the doors for an hour or two when I need to pick up my kids, ‘cause there’s no one else.”
Dave Hillman now closes his two Burke Street Pizza restaurants early. “I wanted to stay open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and 1 a.m. on weekends, but I couldn’t get anyone to work it — and those are busy hours for me,” he said.
Hillman, who also owns West End Poke and Quiet Pint Tavern, said his managers often are playing musical chairs — hopping from one restaurant to another to cover needed shifts.
Staffing also has been a challenge for Boone Doggies in Yadkinville and Mocksville, owned by Drew Ausley. Ever since opening the Mocksville location during the pandemic, Ausley has struggled to keep both open — to the extent that fans of his hot dogs and burgers know to check Boone Doggies’ Facebook page before paying a visit. “We’ve got a few staff members not able to make it in today. We hate to have to close, but we have no one else to help fill in this week,” Boone Doggies posted Jan. 6.
That was followed by a post Jan. 7 that said in part: “We’re several players short of a full team again today so we won’t be able to open. We should have no problems being back Monday-Friday of the coming week in Yadkinville. As for Mocksville we’ll be closed there again this weekend. This is unfortunately the world we are living in. We’re spending $100s of dollars on job posts on several different platforms and simply can’t find anyone to work in Mocksville. We’re constantly being told by our suppliers that they can’t get us our products. It’s one struggle after another for us and every other restaurant and small business out there.”
At B.L.L. Rotisserie, owner Simone Vicidomini keeps the doors open because the restaurant is small, and he’s there 16 hours a day. When things get tight, he knows he can get his wife to wait tables. “I can’t complain about business. Business-wise, I’m blessed,” he said. “But staff-wise, it’s crazy. My place is small enough that I can keep it open with a couple people, but we’re working like nuts.”
He used to hate it when it snowed because it meant lost revenue. Now, snow is a blessing because he and his staff can get some rest. “And now every time we have a holiday, I add two days onto it.”
Vivian Joiner, a co-owner of Sweet Potatoes with chef Stephanie Tyson, said that the restaurant is now open for about 20 hours of service a week, compared to 60-plus hours before the pandemic. And Sweet Potatoes’ sister restaurant, Miss Ora’s Kitchen, remains closed because they don’t have enough workers.
Sweet Potatoes no longer serves lunch except on Saturdays, and it is open for dinner only four nights, Wednesday through Saturday. “And we have had a couple times when we just didn’t open on Wednesday because we didn’t have enough staff,” Joiner said.
“We probably could put another 10 or 15 hours of service in the work week, but to what end? That would just overwork our staff. Part of the reason we’re not open more days is it gives us a gap or a cushion. We’ve had some staff get sick or get exposed and have stay home. And if that happens to more than one or two people, we’re not able to open.”
Like other restaurateurs, Joiner is frustrated in efforts to find more workers. “We have very few people applying,” she said. “Out of that, people still aren’t showing up for interviews, or after they’re offered a position, they don’t show up for work.”
The lack of staff is just one of several challenges that restaurants have been dealing with the past year — issues that aren’t going away. Food costs are rising, and supply-chain issues are still rampant. One week, a supplier might be out of chicken wings. The next week it might be out of takeout containers.
All of these issues, of course, have a trickle-down effect: to the consumer.
Supply-chain issues mean a restaurant may no longer serve your favorite dish. It may not have your favorite brand of bourbon.
Lack of staff means you might have to visit at a different day or time. It also can sometimes mean more mistakes in the kitchen or the dining room, or a longer wait for a table.
Some restaurateurs, like Di Lisio, worry that the situation will get worse in the spring, when patios open up and more people feel comfortable visiting restaurants.
“Last spring, we had to turn away probably half of our business,” Di Lisio said. “Most people are understanding and nice about it. They know there’s a staff issue. But I just don’t know if we can handle the crowds.”
