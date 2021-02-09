Restaurants hopeful Valentine's will give them a bump in business despite COVID-19 challenges

He’s even had a few Valentine’s reservations for 9 p.m. “I’m surprised people wanted to come after 9,” he said. “I’m not sure everybody is informed (about the cutoff time for alcohol sales).”

Buddy Milner, who co-owns Milner’s American Southern on Stratford Road with his brother John, said they also have had some good weekends lately. Some of it, he said, has been people redeeming holiday gift cards, but he’s not sure how to account for the rest of the increase. One possibility — which many restaurateurs are consciously or unconsciously thinking of — is that consumer fear of eating out is decreasing because of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Valentine’s is usually a big deal, and Sunday is the best possible day because we are open for brunch and dinner. The last big day for us — besides around Christmas — was Father’s Day. But Valentine’s has the makings for being a really strong weekend.”