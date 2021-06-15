Restaurants struggle with supply interruptions, price hikes on top of staff shortages

Restaurants are continuing to fill up as summer approaches, but they still face challenges as they deal with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
As early as February, when restaurants started to see their dining rooms fill up again, they soon realized that they had too few cooks and servers to serve returning crowds — and job applicants were few and far between.
The staff shortage at restaurants continues, but more problems have surfaced in the form of supply shortages or interruptions and price increases.
Margherita Looz at Little Italy Pizza in Rural Hall said that her husband recently ordered 80 cases of fry oil — instead of the usual five or six cases — because they were unsure whether it might be available in coming weeks, or how much more it might cost them.
“You never know what to expect. We can’t depend on getting our full order anymore,” she said.
George Barghout at J&J Food Mart on Broad Street in Winston-Salem, used to get six cases of chicken when he ordered six cases. But in recent months, he might get six, he might get five, he might get four. And he wouldn't find out until the day the order arrived — or maybe the day before if he was lucky.
Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat companies in the country, was hit hard last year with COVID-19 infections among employees and since then has struggled with understaffed plants and problems with breeding flocks of chickens, according to a June 2 article in the Wall Street Journal.
J&J's kitchen, in the back of Barghout's convenience store, sells only a few items — most of which involve chicken. Barghout said he has never run out of chicken, but over the last six months he has had to go back and forth between suppliers, hoping one can come through when another falls through. "Things have loosened up lately with chicken," he said. "My biggest problem now is on the store side. I might get 60% of my beer order if I'm lucky. It's the same thing with Coke. It's a mess."
In fact, though shortages of such items as chicken wings and ketchup packets have made the national news, restaurateurs say they get shorted on a wide variety of items. And it changes constantly. One week it might be mayonnaise. Another week it might be napkins. Another week it might be takeout containers.
The shortages sometimes are not with the food itself. Chelsea Tart of Camel City Coffee recently commented on Facebook that she had difficulty getting a particular kind of syrup for her coffee drinks. She found out that the manufacturer had plenty of syrup but had a shortage of bottles to put them in.
Stephen Karagiorgis, a co-owner of Little Richard's Barbecue on Stratford Road, said he is dealing with a different supply or price issue every week and he sees a lot of trickle-down effect. "Everything falls downstream. So if we don't get some meat, it may not be the meat. The meat may be there. They just don't have enough people at the plants to pack the meats. Or they don't have enough people to drive the trucks."
"And it's just not a problem with quantity," said Peter Miranda, a manager at Little Richard's. "It's also the quality. We use fresh meat, and sometimes they'll try to sell us frozen meat. And they get orders wrong a lot because they don't have enough help. So then we have to send orders back, wait for them to come pick it up and bring the right thing."
"It's even things like the ABC Commission," Karagiorgis said. "When I went to get my last liquor order, it wasn't ready because they had no one to pack it."
Barghout said he has run into problems with leaky cases of chicken because the companies weren't packing them correctly and were single-bagging instead of double-bagging the meat because they had a shortage of plastic bags.
In other words, the labor shortage affecting restaurants also affects everyone who supplies the restaurants — all the way up and down the supply chain.
The transportation situation is not insignificant. DAT Analytics LLC, a company that monitors the freight industry, said in a June 3 report that truckload demand nationwide continues to outpace supply, and that rates are high. In particular, the trucking business suffers from a lack of drivers. Also, when restaurant business died down last year, many trucks were rerouted to the grocery or other businesses. Now as the pendulum swings back toward restaurants, it has become a major logistical project to reroute and restaff all those trucking routes.
Industry experts have called this the bullwhip effect, in which a business that had gone down now suddenly ramps up again, leaving suppliers scrambling to meet demand.
The problem extends to manufacturers, too, who for the past year concentrated on supplying grocery stores and now are asked to switch their production specifications and packaging back to what restaurants need.
Beyond these myriad supply interruptions or temporary shortages are price issues. The U.S. Labor Department just reported that consumer prices were up 5% in May over a year ago — the biggest increase since 2008. Many restaurateurs have held menu prices stable, but it's getting harder to do. Prices at full-service restaurants nationwide went up 4% in May compared to May 2020, according to the Labor Department.
Prices for such staples as corn, soybean oil and wheat are up, and that is leading to price increases all over because those three ingredients are used in thousands of products.
Local restaurateurs are particularly concerned about meat prices.
Leading the way is chicken. "Wings are the worst," Looz said. She now charges $13.99 for 10 wings at Little Italy compared to $9.95 pre-COVID, but she said it's barely worth selling them because she's not making any money off them. She finally changed her menu to say "market price" for wings because the price changes so often.
Barghout said he pays double now for wings than what he did a year ago, but that other cuts of chicken, such as breasts and tenders, also cost a lot more. "Chicken is out of control, but it's not just chicken," he said. He just found out that all of his Coke products are going up 20%.
"Every month, it's something else," Looz said. "Cheese, sauce, steak, all the things we import from Italy — everything is way up."
Dennis Carter, the owner of Ryan's Restaurant, said, "Our biggest concern at the moment is pricing. The 8-ounce filet we have always used has gone up roughly $10 per steak. We have absorbed the price increases so far but are currently looking at raising the prices temporarily until they come back down and who knows when that will be."
"Our proteins have skyrocketed across the board," said Karagiorgis at Little Richard's. "(Pork) shoulder has gone up 60 cents a pound in the last six months. Ribs are up $1 a pound. Produce is up, too."
Unfortunately, no one seems to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
Restaurateurs are nothing if not problem-solvers, so they often find ways to cut costs, tweak the menu and work longer hours to get the job done. Most console themselves with the fact that they are doing good business compared to this time last year. But the irony isn't lost on them that when customers are finally hungry to return to their dining rooms, they can't find workers, food and supplies to feed them — or not at a price they can afford.
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj