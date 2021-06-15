Restaurants struggle with supply interruptions, price hikes on top of staff shortages

Barghout said he pays double now for wings than what he did a year ago, but that other cuts of chicken, such as breasts and tenders, also cost a lot more. "Chicken is out of control, but it's not just chicken," he said. He just found out that all of his Coke products are going up 20%.

"Every month, it's something else," Looz said. "Cheese, sauce, steak, all the things we import from Italy — everything is way up."

Dennis Carter, the owner of Ryan's Restaurant, said, "Our biggest concern at the moment is pricing. The 8-ounce filet we have always used has gone up roughly $10 per steak. We have absorbed the price increases so far but are currently looking at raising the prices temporarily until they come back down and who knows when that will be."

"Our proteins have skyrocketed across the board," said Karagiorgis at Little Richard's. "(Pork) shoulder has gone up 60 cents a pound in the last six months. Ribs are up $1 a pound. Produce is up, too."

Unfortunately, no one seems to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Restaurateurs are nothing if not problem-solvers, so they often find ways to cut costs, tweak the menu and work longer hours to get the job done. Most console themselves with the fact that they are doing good business compared to this time last year. But the irony isn't lost on them that when customers are finally hungry to return to their dining rooms, they can't find workers, food and supplies to feed them — or not at a price they can afford.

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.