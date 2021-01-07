Restaurateur closing Mozzarellas Fellas, opening vegan restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem

“In light of everything going down with coronavirus and not knowing if I was going to have a business, I figured I’d go out on my own terms if I do not make it,” Ricciardi said in June. “It’s what I’m passionate about, so I’m taking a leap of faith.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his announcement Jan. 7 about Dom’s on Facebook, Ricciardi said, “It’s been a wild ride as Mozzarella Fellas, going from a small Italian restaurant, to the Triad’s first all-vegan brick-and-mortar restaurant. We’re excited for the next chapter in our business. To those of you who have supported us throughout the last five years, we can’t thank you enough.”

Ricciardi said Jan. 7 that Dom’s initially will offer only takeout four days a week — Thursday through Sunday — but will eventually open the dining room.

Ricciardi is still working on the menu for Dom’s, but he expects it will offer some of the vegan items from Mozzarella Fellas as well as some new items. In other words, it will have a mix of Italian dishes, sandwiches and other dishes.

“It will be all plant-based, but I love all different types of food,” Ricciardi said. “Like when we started doing tacos (at Mozzarella Fellas), people said, ‘Why are you doing tacos?’ but I just love tacos.”