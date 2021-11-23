Restaurateur opens Southern soul-food restaurant on University Parkway

Sonya Waddell has created an upscale version of her popular soul-food restaurant.

Simply Sonya’s opened Nov. 19 at 3050 University Parkway inside the Best Western that lies between Joel Coliseum and the campus of Wake Forest University.

It is a slightly more grown-up version of her Simply Soul Restaurant at 4339 S. Main St. “We’ve jazzed it up a little,” Waddell said. “But the main difference is the bar menu.”

Waddell and her former husband opened Simply Soul in 2012, serving such soul-food favorites as fried pork chops, meatloaf, mac ’n’ cheese and collard greens. After the two parted ways, Waddell took over the restaurant in 2016 and has run it herself ever since.

Waddell said she grew up watching her mother cater at church and for family and friends. “I was her little sous-chef. That’s how I kind of got into it,” Waddell said. “I just fell in love with the whole thing. Everything I’m doing in life right now is a tribute to her. My mom was a single mom with five kids. She had a full-time job, raised us and did catering as a side job.”