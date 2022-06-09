Ricotta makes for some tasty pasta possibilities

I don’t eat nearly as much hot pasta in the summer as the cooler months — though I do eat plenty of pasta salad. Still, I occasionally crave some hot pasta.

I recently had leftover ricotta in the fridge and it became a nice base for a sauce for a quick dish that comes together in about the time it takes to cook the pasta.

The ricotta makes the dish substantial and filling without making it as heavy as an alfredo dish made with heavy cream. As a matter of comparison, 1/4 cup of even the whole-milk ricotta has about 7 grams of fat and 100 calories compared to 20 grams of fat and 200 calories of heavy cream.

I like whole-milk ricotta in this dish — and a lot of it — but you could use less, or go with skim-ricotta if desired, lowering the fat and calories even more.

Another nice thing about this dish is it makes a good vehicle for all kinds of fresh produce — and we have lots of choices in the farmers market this time of year.

In fact, the dish is pretty versatile all around.

I used a base of sautéed onion, garlic, red pepper flakes and prosciutto. And I added some fresh parsley and Parmesan at the end. In the middle, I added some cherry tomatoes. But spinach, red peppers, sugar peas or zucchini would work well, too. You might even want to make this on a night when you are clearing out the odds and ends from your fridge.

Ham or even bacon could be used in place of the prosciutto. Basil is a tasty sub for the parsley, especially with tomatoes in the mix.

You also could add some shrimp or leftover chicken or other meat.

This recipe is for just two (generous) servings, but it can be easily doubled. Also, consider the quantities of ricotta and Parmesan — and actually, pretty much everything else, too — as a general guide. The recipe is really that flexible.

