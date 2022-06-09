 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Ricotta makes for some tasty pasta possibilities

I don’t eat nearly as much hot pasta in the summer as the cooler months — though I do eat plenty of pasta salad. Still, I occasionally crave some hot pasta.

I recently had leftover ricotta in the fridge and it became a nice base for a sauce for a quick dish that comes together in about the time it takes to cook the pasta.

The ricotta makes the dish substantial and filling without making it as heavy as an alfredo dish made with heavy cream. As a matter of comparison, 1/4 cup of even the whole-milk ricotta has about 7 grams of fat and 100 calories compared to 20 grams of fat and 200 calories of heavy cream.

I like whole-milk ricotta in this dish — and a lot of it — but you could use less, or go with skim-ricotta if desired, lowering the fat and calories even more.

Another nice thing about this dish is it makes a good vehicle for all kinds of fresh produce — and we have lots of choices in the farmers market this time of year.

In fact, the dish is pretty versatile all around.

I used a base of sautéed onion, garlic, red pepper flakes and prosciutto. And I added some fresh parsley and Parmesan at the end. In the middle, I added some cherry tomatoes. But spinach, red peppers, sugar peas or zucchini would work well, too. You might even want to make this on a night when you are clearing out the odds and ends from your fridge.

Ham or even bacon could be used in place of the prosciutto. Basil is a tasty sub for the parsley, especially with tomatoes in the mix.

You also could add some shrimp or leftover chicken or other meat.

This recipe is for just two (generous) servings, but it can be easily doubled. Also, consider the quantities of ricotta and Parmesan — and actually, pretty much everything else, too — as a general guide. The recipe is really that flexible.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Pasta in Ricotta

Makes 2 servings

8 ounces short pasta, such as penne

Salt

Olive oil

½ onion, chopped

2 ounces prosciutto or ham, chopped (optional)

2 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halves, or regular tomatoes, chopped (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper

15 to 16 ounces ricotta (about 1¾ cups)

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan, or more to taste

¼ cup freshly chopped parsley or basil, to taste (optional)

1. Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt and the pasta. Stirring, cooking, according to package directions, until barely al dente. Drain, reserving about ¼ cup of pasta cooking liquid.

2. While the pasta cooks, saute the onion and prosciutto in a 10-inch skillet in about 1 tablespoon olive oil, 3 to 5 minutes, until onions are slightly softened. Add garlic, red pepper flakes and tomatoes. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, about 3 minutes, until tomatoes are lightly softened.

3. Stir in ricotta until combined. Stir in pasta and half of the cheese and parsley until evenly coated with ricotta. If mixture is very thick, stir in a tablespoon or two of reserved pasta cooking liquid. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately, topped with remaining parsley and Parmesan.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

