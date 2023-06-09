There have been some changes at ROAR dining and entertainment venue at 633 N. Liberty St.

JL Caspers, the upscale restaurant on the second floor, has closed. Caspers opened in March 2022 as a steakhouse, but by August last year had relaunched with a different but still upscale concept.

Managing partner Joseph Correll said that an announcement is coming soon about a new concept for the second floor.

Meanwhile, ROAR has added a spacious outdoor music space and dog park with a stage and picnic tables.

The outdoor space has its own bar, and customers can use a QR code to order food from the Fords Food Hall vendors.

Customers can have dogs on a leash in the main part of the outdoor space, but there also is a separate area where dogs can be let off leash.

Correll said that ROAR plans to have live music outside every weekend throughout the summer with no cover charge. There also is no charge for use of the dog park.

ROAR also has set up a case in Fords Food Hall that features baked goods from Dewey's Bakery. The selection currently includes pastries, oatmeal sandwich cookies and cake cups.

Summertime hours for the food hall are from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

ROAR's Italian restaurant, Est! Est!! Est!!!, remains open for lunch or brunch every day, and for dinner Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit roarws.com.