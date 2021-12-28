Ronnie Horton is saying goodbye to a long career as a grocer, but his name will live on

He took over in November 1994. Horton said that Doug White actually suggested he change the name to Ronnie’s. “But the White’s sign outside had good paint on it, so I waited a couple years till it needed painting to change that.”

Horton’s wife, who previously had worked in stores alongside him, came to work at Ronnie’s. “And my sons started here as bag boys.” Son Brian is still there.

“And all along I’ve had this great pool of retired people working here — a lot of them from my church, people who just wanted something to do, people who would help me out.”

When Horton bought White’s, he kept it just as it was. “We knew not to change anything. People would tell us,” he said with a laugh.

“We still have the same sausage and egg box. That’s still the same slicer White’s had in here. I did put in the barrels for the beans, but almost everything else is the same — everything is even in the same position in the store.”

Horton had been thinking about retiring before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “Then I got real serious and called a real-estate agent,” he said.