Rooster's owner opens Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack at First and Hawthorne

Though keeping the menu small is part of the design for quick service, Noble does have some ideas for expanding it slightly in the future. “Eventually, we will do breakfast and will have a chicken biscuit and coffee,” he said. He also would like to add some non-fried chicken.

Noble's restaurants in Charlotte have been criticized for what has been called Jim Noble's anti-LGBTQ activism, in particular his objection to expanding a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance back in 2015. But he has not been accused of any discrimination in his restaurants.

Noble, an ordained pastor, also has a reputation for charitable works in Charlotte, especially through King's Kitchen, which has employed people trying to cope with homelessness and addiction. “Our heart is in the communities we operate in and caring for the people in them, no matter their background,” Noble said in a statement. “In 2020 alone, we provided 175,000 meals to people who were in need of food, and 65,000 so far in 2021. We welcome and embrace all people, both in our restaurants and in our community outreach efforts, and will continue to lead by example of service beyond the table.”