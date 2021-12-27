Rooster's owner opens Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack at First and Hawthorne

The building at 1500 W. First St. is cookin’ again, thanks to chef-restaurateur Jim Noble and his company, Noble Food and Pursuits.
Crowds lined up the morning of Dec. 20 to taste the fare at Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack — and a chance to win free chicken sandwiches for a year.
Bossy Beulah’s is the latest concept from Jim Noble, a chef who got his start in the Triad but is now based in Charlotte. In addition to Rooster’s: A Noble Grill on Knollwood Street, Noble’s company also has another Bossy Beulah’s in Charlotte, plus Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen, Noble Smoke, Copain Gatherings and the King’s Kitchen — the latter operating as a nonprofit to feed the poor and offer on-site job training.
The first Bossy Beulah’s opened in 2019 next to Noble Smoke with Noble’s vision of offering a quality chicken sandwich in a simple fast-casual concept.
The inspiration was his Aunt Beulah. “We always called my aunt Bossy Beaut, but it turns out I couldn’t use that name because another restaurant always had it.
"She used to babysit us kids on Saturday night and take us to church on Sundays. After church, she’d make us fried chicken,” Noble said in an interview.
His aunt’s fried chicken stuck in Noble’s mind. And when the first Bossy Beulah’s quickly became a success, Noble started to look at expanding into more locations.
“Do you know this is the first restaurant I’ve opened in Winston-Salem in almost 30 years?” he said.
Longtime Winston-Salem residents may remember when the building at 1500 W. First St. was Spring Garden Bar and Grill, one of a small chain started in Greensboro by Bill Sherrill. In 1998, it changed to First Street Draught House, run by Chris Lester and Kayne Fisher, who also founded Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. in Greensboro. Michele and Lance Sawyer took it over in 2007 and ran it until 2018, when they decided to focus on their Red Clay Gourmet brand of pimento cheese.
“I always knew Bill Sherrill,” Noble said. “In fact, my wife and I used to date here.”
When the building became available again, Noble snapped it up.
The inside is pretty much all new.
The restaurant has floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides that let in a lot of light, and plans call for adding a couple of roll-up garage-style doors. Tables are a light wood. There also is a long counter right in front of the open kitchen. “My vision for that was Waffle House, where you can sit right at the counter and see what’s going on, talk to people,” Noble said.
He said that his team learned a lot from the first location that led to a better, more efficient design of the new restaurant.
The restaurant has counter ordering and pickup. There also will be curbside pickup, and the restaurant will use third-party delivery. Online ordering will be offered soon.
The dining room can seat about 50 plus more on the picnic tables on the patio.
The menu is purposefully small. The only meat here is chicken, and there are only three sandwiches, plus wings and Bossy Bites (small pieces of whole, not compressed, chicken breast).
All of the chicken comes from Joyce Farms, a company based in Winston-Salem that raises chickens with no hormones, antibiotics, pesticides or preservatives. Each piece of chicken is hand cut and hand breaded, both for The Beaut sandwich and the Bossy Bites. The buns are made at Noble’s Copain Gatherings bakery. Sauces are made in-house as are the pickles that go on the sandwich.
The Beaut ($8) comes with just pickles and Duke’s mayo. The Cheesy Beaut ($9) adds a slice of Swiss. The third sandwich, the Hot Thighs ($7), features a chicken thigh “drenched in hot sauce” with pickles and mayo.
The Bossy Bites are sold in individual orders for $6. There is a kid-size Snack Pack of four Bites and fries for $5. And party-size boxes of Bites to feed six for $28 or 12 for $48
Sides are limited to hand-cut fries, slaw and a salad. Customers can get a cookie or hand pie for desserts. Right now, the restaurant has just soda and other nonalcoholic beverages. It is waiting on ABC permits, at which time it will have four beers on tap, several beers in cans, and red, white and rose wine.
Though keeping the menu small is part of the design for quick service, Noble does have some ideas for expanding it slightly in the future. “Eventually, we will do breakfast and will have a chicken biscuit and coffee,” he said. He also would like to add some non-fried chicken.
Noble's restaurants in Charlotte have been criticized for what has been called Jim Noble's anti-LGBTQ activism, in particular his objection to expanding a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance back in 2015. But he has not been accused of any discrimination in his restaurants.
Noble, an ordained pastor, also has a reputation for charitable works in Charlotte, especially through King's Kitchen, which has employed people trying to cope with homelessness and addiction. “Our heart is in the communities we operate in and caring for the people in them, no matter their background,” Noble said in a statement. “In 2020 alone, we provided 175,000 meals to people who were in need of food, and 65,000 so far in 2021. We welcome and embrace all people, both in our restaurants and in our community outreach efforts, and will continue to lead by example of service beyond the table.”
Winston-Salem gave Bossy Beulah’s a warm welcome on opening day. Partly thanks to the offer of a free sandwich every week for a year to the first 50 guests, people lined up well before the doors opened at 11 a.m. — and the line extended quite a bit beyond 50 people.
Jonathan Coonrad used to live in Charlotte and he already knew he liked the sandwich, so it was worth waiting for the chance to get a gift card for a year’s worth of sandwiches. “I feel like I won the lottery, and all I had to do was stand here," he said.
Sam Plott and Joe Mock also had been to Bossy Beulah’s in Charlotte, and said they appreciated the quality of the food.
“I like the small menu — so they can do a sandwich well,” Plott said.
“I just like the brand — Rooster’s, Noble’s — it’s good quality,” Mock said.
Matt and Holt Morris had not tasted the Beaut before. “But I have been coming to this building for a long time — when it was First Street and Spring Garden,” Holt Morris said. “This sandwich is awesome — and it has Duke’s mayonnaise!”
