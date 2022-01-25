Sabor Latin Street Grill coming to Miller Street

Sabor Latin Street Grill is expected to open at 57 Miller Street in the small shopping center anchored by Whole Foods.

A sign in the window of the former Qdoba location announces that Sabor is coming soon but does not give an opening date. Sabor did not reply to a request for comment.

The location has been vacant since 2016 when a Chapter 11 filing by a franchisee closed the Miller Street Qdoba and several other locations.

Sabor describes itself as “an independently, locally owned metro Charlotte concept that focuses on authentic menu offerings from countries such as El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico & Colombia,” according to its website.

Sabor lists 17 locations in Charlotte and such surroundings areas as Fort Mill, S.C., and Mooresville and Huntersville, N.C.

The menu is a mix of primarily tacos, burritos, nachos, empanadas and rice bowls. Other items include yucca fries, arepas, fried plantains and churros. Sabor also sells cocktails.

For more information, visit saborcharlotte.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.