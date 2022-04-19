Salad echoes the flavor of popular shrimp spring roll

If you like Thai and Vietnamese spring rolls—the fresh ones that are wrapped in rice paper, bursting with vegetables and shrimp—you will like this salad. Call it a lazy spring roll salad, if you like, since it’s essentially composed of the jumble of ingredients that are traditionally wrapped in rice paper. The salad moniker (and method) helpfully eliminates the time needed to roll the rice paper sheaths, which means you can get this dish on the table in minutes once the ingredients are prepped.

As with most salads, you can always tinker with the ingredients. The key is to pack a variety of flavors and textures into each bite. Sweet, briny shrimp are a favorite protein in spring rolls. They can be steamed, poached or sauteed before adding. I prefer to saute them for extra flavor and oomph in the salad.

Bright, crisp vegetables, such as carrot and cucumber, and leafy herbs, such as mint and cilantro, round out the salad and nail the spring roll flavors. I also like to add blanched broccolini spears to boost the veggie component. A Sriracha-spiked peanut dressing, inspired by a spring roll dipping sauce, binds the vibrant bowl together with cooked rice noodles.

Note that though this salad is quick to assemble, you will need to take some time to prep the ingredients in advance, which is a frequent requisite for Asian and quick wok-style cooking. Cook and cool the rice noodles, shrimp and broccolini before assembling. This can be done several hours before prepping; refrigerate the prepped ingredients until assembling. The salad holds up well once prepared and can be refrigerated until serving, which is handy for a make-ahead meal or packed lunch.

