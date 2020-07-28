Forsyth Seafood Market & Café and Y’all Sauce Co. have teamed up to raise money for Kids Cooking Coalition, a local nonprofit program.

Proceeds from sales of Y’all”s Mississippi Comeback Sauce at Forsyth Seafood are being donated to Kids Cooking Coalition, a community-based program designed for children in elementary and early middle school that helps them learn how to prepare healthy food.

Bottles of Mississippi Comeback are available at Forsyth Seafood, 108

N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for $9.99.

For more information, visit yallsauce.com or forsythseafood.com.

Michael Hastings

