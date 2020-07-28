Forsyth Seafood Market & Café and Y’all Sauce Co. have teamed up to raise money for Kids Cooking Coalition, a local nonprofit program.
Proceeds from sales of Y’all”s Mississippi Comeback Sauce at Forsyth Seafood are being donated to Kids Cooking Coalition, a community-based program designed for children in elementary and early middle school that helps them learn how to prepare healthy food.
Bottles of Mississippi Comeback are available at Forsyth Seafood, 108
N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for $9.99.
For more information, visit yallsauce.com or forsythseafood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.