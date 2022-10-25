Sampan's chicken soup still comforting after all these years

Sampan Chinese Restaurant recently closed after nearly 31 years in business in Winston-Salem, but it lives on here at the Journal at least in this soup recipe.
Owner Sandy Lo shared this recipe back in 2011, as part of an article on different takes on the classic comfort of chicken soup.
This is a very simple soup and all the more comforting because of it.
West Lake Chicken Soup
Makes about 4 servings
Marinade:
1 beaten egg white
½ cup water
Pinch white pepper
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon soybean or other oil
14 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced (about 2 breast halves)
Soup:
5½ cups chicken broth
7 ounces tofu
4 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with ½ cup water
2 beaten egg whites
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 to 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
1. For the marinade, mix the egg white, water, pepper, cornstarch and oil in a bowl. Add the sliced raw chicken and stir to coat. Marinate 10 to 15 minutes.
2. Heat a wok or soup pot over high heat with 2 or more cups of water. Gradually add marinated-chicken slices, spreading them out so they don’t stick together. Cook 1 to 2 minutes, just until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken and discard liquid. When cool enough to handle, dice the chicken.
3. Heat the chicken broth in a wok or soup pot. Add chicken and tofu and bring to a boil. Gradually stir in cornstarch and water mixture; for a thinner soup, don’t use all of the mixture. Let cook until mixture starts to thicken.
4. Gradually swirl in the egg whites in a circular motion. Then stir to spread them out. Stir in sesame oil. Ladle into bowls and serve garnished with cilantro leaves.
Sandy Lo, owner of the former Sampan Chinese Restaurant
