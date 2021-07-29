Sayso Coffee celebrates first anniversary in West Salem

“Our most popular drink has been our cardamom latte,” Rebekah said. “It was supposed to be a seasonal drink for autumn, but now it’s here to say.”

Kylan said they make their own syrups but generally try to keep the coffee menu small.

“The goal with the coffee menu is to keep it simple and serve the highest-quality coffee. We really want to showcase the coffee,” he said.

All of Sayso’s baked goods are made from scratch by Rebekah with help from Megan Brown. Rebekah does the baking in the Beta Verde kitchen across town, since the building on Green Street doesn’t have one.

Sayso currently offers fresh baked goods only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“I’ve really just started curating the beginnings of the menu,” Rebekah said. “It’s things I’ve always wanted to bake.”

Recent offerings have included blackberry and peach scones, blackberry ricotta cakes, bagels, cardamom buns and brown-butter chocolate-chip spelt cookies. Rebekah also makes vegan and gluten-free oat bars and savory turnovers or tarts.

“I make a lot of seasonal things. I’m shopping at the farmers market for produce for the week. Fruits, vegetables and even cheese are coming in locally.”