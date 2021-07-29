Sayso Coffee celebrates first anniversary in West Salem

Sayso Coffee recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, one of many businesses launched last year in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Owners Kylah and Rebekah Reasoner took over what was a mobile espresso cart founded by Will and Meredith Whitaker and gave it a permanent home at 400 S. Green St. That address and space is shared with West Salem Public House, a neighborhood beer and wine bar.
Basically, Sayso runs the space in the mornings and early afternoons, and then West Salem Public House takes over through the evening.
Kylan Reasoner, 24, and Rebekah Reasoner, 27, opened Sayso on July 25, 2020 — and got married six weeks later.
“It was a busy time,” Rebekah said with a laugh.
“It’s been great,” Kylan said, “but you have to figure out what works for you because you are spending all of your time together.”
Kylan grew up in Winston-Salem and Rebekah grew up near Charlotte. Kylan has been working in the coffee business for more than five years.
“It started as a hobby, then part time, then full time,” he said.
Rebekah was an early employee of the local bakery Lavender & Honey, working there for about eight years, long before it opened its retail location on West End Boulevard.
“Even back when we were working for other people we would say, ‘I would make coffee, you make food, wouldn’t be cool if one day we could have a business where we could do that together?’” Kylan said.
Kylan was working with the mobile cart last spring, mainly doing special events, when the coronavirus pandemic hit. All of a sudden, there were no events, and no demand for a mobile cart. “At that time, we didn’t own it,” Kylan said. "But when all events got shut down due to COVID, we offered to take it over and buy it.”
They quickly reached an agreement with West Salem Public House — a win-win situation that essentially cut each business’ rent in half — and Sayso’s coffeeshop was up and running.
Sayso offers a full line of espresso drinks, hot and cold. It uses Black & White coffee roasters of Wake Forest exclusively. It also sells tea, including the local Chad’s Chai.
“We have everything from standard filtered coffee to espressos, cortados, lattes, cappuccinos and everything iced,” Kylan said.
“Our most popular drink has been our cardamom latte,” Rebekah said. “It was supposed to be a seasonal drink for autumn, but now it’s here to say.”
Kylan said they make their own syrups but generally try to keep the coffee menu small.
“The goal with the coffee menu is to keep it simple and serve the highest-quality coffee. We really want to showcase the coffee,” he said.
All of Sayso’s baked goods are made from scratch by Rebekah with help from Megan Brown. Rebekah does the baking in the Beta Verde kitchen across town, since the building on Green Street doesn’t have one.
Sayso currently offers fresh baked goods only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“I’ve really just started curating the beginnings of the menu,” Rebekah said. “It’s things I’ve always wanted to bake.”
Recent offerings have included blackberry and peach scones, blackberry ricotta cakes, bagels, cardamom buns and brown-butter chocolate-chip spelt cookies. Rebekah also makes vegan and gluten-free oat bars and savory turnovers or tarts.
“I make a lot of seasonal things. I’m shopping at the farmers market for produce for the week. Fruits, vegetables and even cheese are coming in locally.”
She also is using North Carolina-made flour from Farm and Sparrow in Mars Hill and Lindley Mills in Graham.
“My goal is create baked goods that are sustainable, not overly sweet and go well with coffee,” she said.
The Reasoners celebrated Sayso’s first anniversary on July 24. They said that the first year flew by. “Because of the time we started it in, we started it with the lowest expectations possible. That way we could be pleasantly surprised — and we were,” Kylan said.
“It definitely feels like an accomplishment to see this through the pandemic,” Rebekah said.
If things continue to go well, they said, they hope to find a second location with its own kitchen in the next year. But they have no plans to leave West Salem.
“The biggest thing for us has been getting to know the community,” Kylan said. “That’s been really great.”
