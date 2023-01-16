Sayso Coffee moves to Brookstown Avenue

Sayso Coffee has moved to a new home after sharing space for the past two and a half years with Winston-Salem Public House.

Sayso officially opened Jan. 12 in its new digs at 15 Brookstown Ave., on the corner of Liberty Street across from the original Kaleidium building.

Owners Kylan and Rebekah Reasoner started Sayso originally as a mobile coffee cart, then moved in with the Public House at 400 S. Green St. in July 2020. The two businesses worked out an agreement in which the building essentially operated as a coffee shop during the day and a bar at night.

It seemed to be a good arrangement while it lasted, but Sayso quickly became as popular for Rebekah Reasoner’s baked goods as for its coffee, and that prompted the move. “The biggest thing was we wanted an on-site kitchen,” Kylan Reasoner said.

Sayso doesn’t have the kitchen yet — but it has plans to build one on the current site. Right now, Rebekah Reasoner rents space at Beta Verde’s commercial kitchen to do her baking, which allows Sayso to offer baked goods only one day a week, on Saturdays.

The new kitchen, which should be completed in the next three to six months, will give Sayso more baking capacity, as well as efficiency.

The new space is larger than the Green Street location. It is two-tiered, with the coffee bar and some seating on the lower level, and the upper level — only about a half-dozen steps up — devoted to all seating.

“But this is temporary,” Kylan Reasoner said. “Once we build the kitchen, that will flip-flop.”

In other words, the kitchen will be at the rear of the upper level, and the coffee bar will be there, too, so all of the lower level will be for customer seating.

The new location has some outdoor seating on the sidewalk, and off-street parking is available two doors down.

Sayso is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, find Sayso Coffee on Facebook or Instagram.