Scratch-made chowder makes the most of summer corn

We all love corn on the cob, but sometimes you have to stretch out.
I love leftover corn in a salad with tomatoes, onion and jalapeno — and sometimes cukes. I also love “fried” corn, sautéed in a little butter or bacon grease, maybe topped with sliced scallions.
I, along with other people, often forget that corn makes a great chowder.
And corn chowder really is something best made while corn is still in season, partly because you want to get flavor out of the cobs as well as the kernels.
For this recipe, the first step is to separate the cobs and the kernels. The second step is to simmer the cobs to extract corn flavor into the soup’s liquid. Water works just fine for this, but you can use chicken broth, too. I don’t particularly recommend vegetable broth for this recipe, partly because many vegetable broths are so brown as to give corn chowder an off color.
Corn chowder is tasty with a little bacon, but if the corn is good quality, I’m happy to make this a vegetarian dish.
I like the red bell pepper and scallions both for flavor and color, but you could omit them.
Similarly, cumin makes a nice addition here, though it’s hardly necessary. I wouldn’t skip the lime or lemon, though — the acid helps balance out the starch of the corn and fat of the cream.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Corn Chowder
4 ears corn
8 cups water or chicken broth
Salt
2 tablespoons butter (or 2 to 3 slices bacon, chopped)
1 onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 potato, peeled and cubed
1 teaspoon cumin (optional)
1 cup heavy cream
Juice of 1 lime or lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
Cayenne
Black pepper
Green onions
1. Shuck the corn, then cut the kernels off the cob; set aside the kernels and any juice. Cut the cobs in half and put in a pot with 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, heat butter, onion, red pepper and potato in a soup pot over medium heat. (If using bacon, cook it separately first, then remove solids before adding vegetables to the bacon grease.) Cook, stirring, until vegetables begin to soften. If desired, stir in cumin. Strain corn broth into pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.
3. Add corn and return to a simmer. Add cream, lime juice, salt, cayenne and black pepper to taste. If desired, process briefly with an immersion blender, but leave the mixture somewhat chunky.
4. Taste again for seasoning. Garnish individual bowls with green onions.