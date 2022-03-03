Seafood and barbecue restaurant set to open this spring on South Stratford near Clemmons

Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South Stratford Road, on the edge of Clemmons.
Alex Kazakos, who also owns several Breakfastime restaurants, and his cousin Steve Kontos are co-owners of the new restaurant.
Dan and Robin Swaim closed Cimarron in 2020 after 25 years, first in Elkin and since 2007 in Winston-Salem.
Kazakos said he has added 2,500 square feet to the building, in addition to other extensive renovations. There now is a second, larger dining room, a takeout area with a separate entrance and a new prep kitchen. Kazakos also bought the lot next door for additional parking.
Hawgfish Shack will not have outdoor barbecue pits but will use gas cookers to offer a wide variety of barbecue beyond traditional N.C. pulled pork.
"I’ll have every kind of barbecue meat you can eat, from turkey to cheddar-jalapeno sausage to beef brisket, N.C. pork, beef ribs, pork ribs, half chickens," Kazakos said.
The menu also will have Calabash-style fried as well as broiled seafood.
The restaurant will not sell alcohol. It will offer online ordering.
Kazakos said he planned to open at the end of last year, but supply-chain issues have caused delays.
"I just got my walk-in freezer – I’ve been waiting for it for months," he said.
But he is now almost ready to start hiring and hopes to open by the end of April.
Kazakos runs five locations of Breakfastime, a chain started by his late father, Andreas Kazakos. He is planning to build another Breakfastime in Kernersville to open later this year.
When his father died last year, Alex Kazakos also became a part owner of several Captain’s Galley seafood restaurants that his father ran.
"Seafood and barbecue are huge for to-go," he said. "During the pandemic, the seafood restaurants have done phenomenal. And everyone loves barbecue. I think barbecue and seafood go well together," he said, noting that some Charlotte restaurants have a similar concept to Hawgfish.
Kazakos has one other project in the works: a new concept in Shakeburger, for which he is renovating a building on Lewisville Clemmons Road in Lewisville.
"It will be burgers, milkshakes, 16 flavors of homemade ice cream, hot dogs, salads and chicken sandwiches," he said. "It’ll be kind of like a Cook Out."
