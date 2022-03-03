Seafood and barbecue restaurant set to open this spring on South Stratford near Clemmons

Kazakos said he planned to open at the end of last year, but supply-chain issues have caused delays.

"I just got my walk-in freezer – I’ve been waiting for it for months," he said.

But he is now almost ready to start hiring and hopes to open by the end of April.

Kazakos runs five locations of Breakfastime, a chain started by his late father, Andreas Kazakos. He is planning to build another Breakfastime in Kernersville to open later this year.

When his father died last year, Alex Kazakos also became a part owner of several Captain’s Galley seafood restaurants that his father ran.

"Seafood and barbecue are huge for to-go," he said. "During the pandemic, the seafood restaurants have done phenomenal. And everyone loves barbecue. I think barbecue and seafood go well together," he said, noting that some Charlotte restaurants have a similar concept to Hawgfish.

Kazakos has one other project in the works: a new concept in Shakeburger, for which he is renovating a building on Lewisville Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

"It will be burgers, milkshakes, 16 flavors of homemade ice cream, hot dogs, salads and chicken sandwiches," he said. "It’ll be kind of like a Cook Out."

