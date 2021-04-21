SECCA event to include pop-up dinner by Forsyth Seafood and Cafe

Before dinner, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., artist Jenny Fine will lead an art-making event, working with attendees to make costumes and choreograph dances inspired by her Synchronized Swimmers multimedia exhibition, on view at SECCA through May 30. At the end of the program, Fine and dancers from UNCSA will lead participants in a dance procession through the SECCA grounds. This event is free and open to all ages. Face coverings are required while at the art-making stations, and at all times when entering SECCA's buildings.