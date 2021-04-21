 Skip to main content
SECCA event to include pop-up dinner by Forsyth Seafood and Cafe
The third event in SECCA's Garden Club series will include a pop-up dinner by Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe.

The event also will include cocktails and contemporary art.

Before dinner, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., artist Jenny Fine will lead an art-making event, working with attendees to make costumes and choreograph dances inspired by her Synchronized Swimmers multimedia exhibition, on view at SECCA through May 30. At the end of the program, Fine and dancers from UNCSA will lead participants in a dance procession through the SECCA grounds. This event is free and open to all ages. Face coverings are required while at the art-making stations, and at all times when entering SECCA's buildings.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Ginger Fox Beverage will provide cocktails. Forsyth Seafood will offer food in two seatings, at 5 and 7 p.m.

Admission for the the evening program is $10. Food and beverages will be sold separately.

For more information at tickets, visit https://secca.org/calendar-monthly.php.

