SECU Family House selling cookbooks as fundraiser

As part of its Men Who Cook fundraiser in March, SECU Family House created its first-ever cookbook, featuring recipes from many of its volunteer cooks.

The Family House still has copies of the book available. "Together at Our Table" sells for $20. It is available at the Family House, 1970 Baldwin Ave.; in the leasing office of Brookberry Park Apartments, 100 Brookberry Drive; and at Southern Home & Kitchen, 200 S. Stratford Road in Thruway Shopping Center.

The book includes dozens of recipes from appetizers to desserts. The recipes come not only from the many community members who have volunteered at the Men Who Cook dinners since 2016, but also from Michael Hastings, the food editor at the Winston-Salem Journal and a regular emcee for Men Who Cook.

Sample recipes include The Golden Apple's Chicken Salad, Spicy Sesame Noodles, Korean Pulled Beef Sliders, Shrimp Alfredo, Baked Apple Pancake and Finnigan's Wake's Baileys Irish Cream Cheesecake.

SECU Family House offers affordable accommodations for adult patients and caregivers referred by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center or Trellis Supportive Care.

Every $40 donation helps one family for one night and all tips support Family House families.

For more information, visit www.familyhousews.org.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

