Serbian festival planned May 28 and 29 in Kernersville

SerbFest NC will be from noon to 10 p.m. May28 and 29 at St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church, 270 Ogden School Road, Kernersville.
The festival will include live music, traditional dances, homemade Serbian foods and kids activities.
Folklore dances will be performed by local community members as well as visiting dance ensembles.
The festival also will include tours of St. Basil of Ostrog church, Bocci and Cornhole games, and soccer games (which people can watch or play).
Admission is $2 adults or free to children under 12.
For more information, visit stbasilnc.org/serbfestnc.
