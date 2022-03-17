Several N.C. chefs and restaurants named finalists for James Beard Awards

A handful of North Carolina chefs and restaurants made the cut to the group of finalists for the James Beard Awards, which honor the nation’s best in the culinary world.

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists on March 16, less than a month after announcing its semifinalists for the awards, to be given in a ceremony June 13 in Chicago.

Peyton Smith of Mission Pizza Napoletana and Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes, two Winston-Salem chefs named semifinalists in the Best Chef Southeast category last month, did not make it to the finalist round. Also, Machete in Greensboro, a semifinalist for the Best New Restaurant national award, was not named as a finalist.

But North Carolina is still up for three national awards. Cleophus Hethington of Benne on Eagle in Asheville is one of six finalists for Emerging Chef. Curate restaurant in Asheville is a finalist for Outstanding Hospitality, and Alley Twenty Six in Durham is up for Outstanding Bar Program.

North Carolina also dominates the Best Chef Southeast category, claiming four of the five finalist spots: Katie Button of Curate, Greg Collier of Leah & Louise in Charlotte, Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh, and Ricky Moore of SALTBOX Seafood Joint in Durham.

For the full list of 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.

