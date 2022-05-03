Shared-use kitchen opens in Kernersville

A new shared-use commercial kitchen has opened in the Triad, offering more than 9,000 square feet of prep, cooking, storage space and more for food entrepreneurs.

Centrally located at 106 Short Street in Kernersville, Short Street Gastro Lab is owned by the Co-Laboratory Project, a group whose business ventures focus on program, property and community development. The entire building is dubbed Project Short Street, which encompasses the kitchen on one side and a “base camp,” for business support services,” on the other side.

“We do product development. We do commercial real-estate development. All of our development is toward fostering entrepreneurship,” said Lisa McMullen, one of the partners of the Co-Laboratory Project.

One of the group’s previous projects was the ShopNCFarms social-media initiative to connect farmers with consumers. That indirectly led to the Short Street project, McMullen said.

Short Street Gastro Lab Address: 106 Short Street, Kernersville, N.C.27284 Phone: 919-233-7101 Website: projectshortstreet.com Facebook: @ProjectShortStreet

Shared-use commercial kitchens are in great demand these days. Local governments, especially health departments, have rules about how and where food for sale is produced. But a well-equipped commercial kitchen that needs to comply with government regulations can be prohibitively expensive for a small farmer, food-truck owner or new caterer. A shared-use commercial kitchen allows a small business owner to rent space as needed, making small production financially viable.

Demand for such kitchens has grown with the interest in local food and especially the popularity of food trucks. McMullen noted that the Enterprise Center, the only shared-use kitchen in Winston-Salem, has a long waiting list. “We’ve been coordinating with them, to help them with their waiting list and transfer some members to Short Street,” she said.

Even though Greensboro recently got a shared-use kitchen called City Kitch, the need all over the Triad continues to grow. “We were selective in choosing Kernersville,” McMullen said, “because it’s this up-and-coming community easily accessible to the interstate and within 20 minutes of three cities in the Triad.”

Short Street is mostly open shared-use kitchen, prep, storage and classroom space.

The cooking area — about equivalent to four restaurant kitchens — can accommodate up to 20 members at one time, McMullen said.

The prep room has 27 workstations, and members have access to the kitchen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Though Short Street just opened April 29, it already has begun processing more than 20 applications for members, including food-truck operators, caterers and product developers.

Membership packages range from 15 to 80 hours a month, with an option to add extra hours as needed for an added fee. Rates include some storage, both dry and cold, and in the case of the largest package, freezer space.

Rates start at $450 for 15 hours, plus a $150 application fee and $150 refundable cleaning fee and refundable security deposit equal to one month’s rent.

There also is a special membership for food trucks, which typically need less kitchen use, but more prep space and access to grease and used-water disposal.

The facility has an on-site kitchen operations manager, Johnny Carlo, who has 30 years’ experience in the food business, including years as a sous chef at the Greensboro Coliseum. “My job is to keep the kitchen clean, running and organized, but also to teach — to give guidance to people just starting out,” he said.

The “base camp” side of the building has several offices and a conference/tasting room. It offers such services as marketing and branding — basically, all the kinds of business services needed for a food-business incubator.

McMullen, who has experience in event planning, also plans to help members with participation in festivals and other opportunities for exposure and revenue. Short Street was a sponsor of the Kernersville Food Truck Festival on April 24.

Short Street also plans to coordinate some events with the Kernersville Farmers Market, which is just down the street. “We’re going to do a Saturday pop-up market where members can sell take-and-bake or ready-to-meals — a place where we can show people a sampling of what our members have,” McMullen said.

McMullen also plans supper clubs off-site where members would prepare the food. “It’s just another way to provide members with revenue,” she said.

Among Short Street’s clients already working in the kitchen is Kris Medina of Kris’ Cocina Catering, who is just starting a business that focuses on such Latin American foods as tamales and empanadas. Medina said she had a hard time finding a kitchen space that was right for her until she signed up with Short Street, which also helped her with her business license, permits and more. “Friends have always been telling me I should sell my food. This has been 10 years in the making,” she said.

Verna Liles, the owner of Ah Fiwi Jamaican Cuisine, has been in business since 2016 as a caterer and personal chef. But she needed a bigger space as she expanded her business of bottled sauces and seasonings.

McMullen said that Short Street is designed to help a wide variety of food businesses at varying stages of development.

“It’s all about supporting entrepreneurship in the community,” she said. “Our success stems directly from the success of our members.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.