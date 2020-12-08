Sheet pan meatballs a big help to busy cooks

Sheet pan meals are a godsend when you're busy, or don't particularly love to cook. For starters, they're super easy to pull together. They also cook quickly, are insanely versatile and best of all, don't require a ton of cleanup.

This meat-and-veggie recipe pairs turkey meatballs glazed in a homemade, spicy-sweet teriyaki-like sauce with roasted and charred broccoli. Other vegetables you could substitute or add to the pan include sliced bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced carrots or chunks of sweet potato or squash. If you don't feel like making homemade sauce, swap it out for bottled barbecue or teriyaki sauce.

Not a fan of turkey? You also could make this recipe with ground chicken or ground beef.

