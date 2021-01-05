Sheet-pan suppers offer cooks a lifeline during busy times

Sheet-pan suppers have become very popular in recent years for good reason — they are great no-fuss recipes for time-pressed cooks. Now Cathy Erway, a James Beard Award-winning food writer, has written “Sheet Pan Chicken” ($19, Ten Speed Press), offering 50 ideas for cooking America’s favorite poultry in the oven.

As Erway says in the book’s introduction, a sheet pan is “the no-nonsense industrial workhouse of the home kitchen.” It was here long before that latest fancy appliance you bought, and it will be here long after.

Chicken, she says, is well suited to the oven’s dry heat, where it turns golden and crispy. Of course, part of the appeal of sheet-pan suppers is the ability to cook the chicken or other protein along with green and starchy vegetables so that you have an entire meal prepared all at once, usually in about a half-hour, with just one pan to clean.

Erway offers recipes for all parts of the chicken — breast, thigh, wing and leg, even a whole bird — and all ways — boneless, bone-in, skinless and skin-on.

She also uses a wide variety of vegetables, grains and spices.

Many of the recipes incorporate ethnic, particularly Asian, flavors. Recipes are divided into two main categories or chapters.