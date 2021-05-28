 Skip to main content
Sheetz, Goose Island team up for strawberry-banana milkshake beer
Sheetz, Goose Island team up for strawberry-banana milkshake beer

Sheetz has released a new strawberry and banana milkshake beer in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co.

“Project I Scream, Brew Scream” went on sale May 28 at 489 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina - including several stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

The limited-edition beer will be available while supplies last. 

The light and fruity beer, made with strawberry and banana puree, is available in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans for $7.99.

For a full list of participating locations, visit www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.

