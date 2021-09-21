Sheri Castle stars in new PBS North Carolina cooking show

Sheri Castle of Pittsboro has done a lot of different jobs in her long career in the food business, including food writer, cookbook author, cooking teacher, recipe developer, company spokesperson and speaker.
Now, she can add a new job to that list: TV series host.
Castle is the host of “The Key Ingredient,” which will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 on PBS North Carolina.
“This was totally unexpected,” Castle said during a recent telephone interview. “PBS North Carolina called me out of the blue.”
The offer came at a good time last year. “A year ago March as the world shut down, so did almost everything I did — cooking classes, speaking engagements. My phone was ringing off the hook in March with people canceling everything. For the first few months (of the pandemic) I did nothing — probably for the first time since I was a teenager.”
Castle said that she and Heather Burgiss, a producer at PBS North Carolina, worked together to develop the show’s concept. The idea, she said, came together quickly. All eight half-hour episodes were shot last year, working around challenges posed by the pandemic.
“Because I’m a cooking teacher, this is a show for home cooks," Castle said. "I wanted to do something that's me talking to viewers as if we bumped into each other at the farmers market or a potluck."
Every episode consists of two segments of Castle in the kitchen, cooking a single recipe in each segment. Episodes also include segments of Castle cooking along with chefs, farmers and others, and interviewing farmers or producers about what they grow or produce.
Viewers later can get printed copies of the recipes on the show's website, www.TheKeyIngredient.com.
“Each show is devoted to a single ingredient,” Castle said. “And I got to pick the ingredients. So these are ingredients that mean a lot to me, and they have stories to them.”
Cornmeal is the topic of the premiere episode, which features Castle's dad as they grind corn together in a 1923 mill handed down from her great-grandfather.
Guests include musician Joe Kwon of The Avett Brothers; chef Jamie Davis of the Hackney in Little Washington; and pastry chef Ashley Capps of Asheville (formerly of Buxton Hall restaurant). “We really went from one end of the state to the other,” Castle said.
Castle acknowledged that some people may be tempted to compare her show to “A Chef’s Life” by Vivian Howard of Kinston, but the shows have distinctly different styles. “But I think what we do have in common is we like to tell stories about the food,” Castle said.
Castle said that, as anyone who has ever attended one of her cooking classes knows, what you see is what you get with Sheri Castle. “This is me cooking my food. These are my recipes. This is me, chatting with people I know, trying to get the story on things,” she said.
She doesn’t know if and when there will be a second season of “The Key Ingredient,” but she hopes there will be.
“We were filming during a challenging time, but I’m proud of what we did. And I hope it resonates with people. Because I have a lot more ingredients I want to talk about.”
