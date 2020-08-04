Habanero Fresh Mexican Cuisine has opened at 2613 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
If you like the customizable concepts of Chipotle or Qdoba, you might appreciate this locally-owned eatery that opened where Donut World used to be.
The menu is simple. Choose a taco, burrito, quesadilla, nachos, taco salad or burrito bowl and customize it with a choice of protein such as chicken, steak, shrimp, Mexican-style barbecue, tofu or vegetables. Then add carbohydrates such as rice or black beans and toppings such as corn salsa, pico de gallo, mozzarella or olives. A choice of house-made dressing, such as Chipotle Ranch or Southwest Vinaigrette comes on the side.
Prices range from $3.99 for a taco to $7.99 for a taco salad.
For an extra charge, there are more add-on options, including guacamole and queso mozzarella.
Tortilla chips and salsas come with every entrée.
Dessert items ($4.99) include creamy corn, strawberries with cream, or fried plantains. Churros with a choice of flavor are available for $1.99.
Or get a $10.99 combo that includes a meal, dessert and drink.
A children’s menu of mini burrito, taco or quesadilla is available.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.
The restaurant’s phone is 336-355-9544, or find them at www.facebook.com/HabaneroMexicanCuisine.
Restaurant offers more than pancakes
Pancakes House has opened at 1222 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro.
You read right, it’s pancakes, with an ‘s’.
True to its name, the restaurant offers a variety of pancakes, waffles, French toast and even crepes. Those, along with an extensive breakfast menu of skillets (entrees of potatoes and eggs with extras layered in a cast iron skillet), omelets, steak and eggs, and combo plates are served all day.
It doesn’t stop with breakfast. Pancakes House offers burgers; sandwiches such as a Reuben and chicken Parmesan; croissant and pita sandwiches such as crabmeat salad and stir-fry veggie; and club sandwiches and wraps such as Chicken Caesar and California.
A selection of steaks and chops sets the stage for other entrees like French Fried Shrimp plate, spaghetti and Greek-inspired Athenian Chicken Breast.
The restaurant even offers a menu of fajitas and quesadillas. And soups, salads and appetizers round things off.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant’s phone is 336-628-4488. Find more at www.facebook.com/AsheboroPancakesHouse.
Create a movie for pizzaDomino’s is offering free pizza for a year to the winner of a homemade film contest.
Submit a home movie that showcases a love of Domino’s for a chance to win $1,560 in Domino’s e-gift cards. The second-place winner gets a $500 Domino’s e-gift card, and the third-place winner gets a $200 e-gift card.
Deadline for movie submissions is Aug. 21.
The winner will be chosen by popular vote between Sept. 7-11 with the winner being announced Sept. 18.
For details, visit www.dominosfilmfest.com.
Chain promotions
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is now offering the Beyond Burger, a plant-based burger. In Greensboro, Bad Daddy’s is at 4522 W. Wendover Ave.
- Denny’s rewards members who place an order by Aug. 9 on Denny’s app or website can get free weekly delivery through the end of the year. To become a rewards member or for more information, download the app or visit www.dennys.com.
