Crab du Jour Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar is coming to 1315-A Bridford Parkway in Greensboro.
According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is opening in the space formerly Old Europe Restaurant which closed three years ago.
Crab du Jour offers Cajun-seasoned boiled shellfish, wings, po’boys, chicken tenders, Cajun-style sides and a low country-style seafood boil.
An opening date is not known.
Pig out for a T-shirt
If you like pork, the North Carolina Pork Council is declaring this the Summer of ‘Cue — as in barbecue.
In a release, the advocacy organization for the state’s pork producers announced it has launched a social media challenge to encourage pork lovers to patronize barbecue restaurants and get a free T-shirt for doing so.
“We are all aware and deeply affected by the impacts to so many restaurants across the state because of the ongoing pandemic,” Jim Lynch, a Wayne County farmer and president of the N.C. Pork Council, said in the release.
“Pork — and barbecue in particular — is so important to our state’s identity and heritage and we want to do all we can to encourage support for our restaurants.”
All you need to do to get a T-shirt is share your pork dishes from restaurants on social media.
With more than 450 barbecue restaurants across the state, finding one shouldn’t be a problem.
Here’s how it works.
Take a picture of your pork entree, tag the restaurant, tag @NCPork on Facebook or Instagram, and use the #SummerofCue hashtag to register an entry. After visiting five different restaurants, participants are asked to visit ncpork.org/summerofcue and fill out a claim form. T-shirts will be mailed in September.
Cupcake with your order?
Get a baklava cupcake with each order placed at Acropolis Restaurant at 416 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
According to a Facebook post, Mary Ann Contogiannis, a member of the Contogiannis family which has operated the restaurant since 1967, has been baking the cupcakes since the pandemic started.
The restaurant’s phone is 336-273-3306.
Curated tomatoes
The Fresh Market is known for its curated merchandise and summertime is no exception with curated tomatoes.
The gourmet grocery chain is offering a wide variety of heirloom tomatoes picked ripe from the vine. These tomatoes, with a short shelf life, are typically only found at farm markets.
Heirloom varieties like Brandywine, Cherokee Purple and Persimmon are available for a limited time. They are $3.99 a pound this week.
Chain promotions
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar has brought back the Irresist-A-Bowls for around $7.99 for a limited time.
- Barberitos is offering vegan menu options that include tofu and fresh vegetable toppings. The chain has also brought back mango salsa.
- DQ is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with $1 off any dipped cone (excluding child cones) on July 19.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is offering two burgers paired with a litre of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon for $125 or a bottle of Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif for $85.
- Noodles & Company rewards members can get a free small bowl of gourmet mac and cheese on their next visit with the purchase of any regular entrée. The promotion is good through July 17.
- Papa John’s has introduced the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, with extra cheese and pepperoni, to honor board member and restaurant owner Shaquille O’Neal. For every pizza sold through Aug. 23, $1 will be donated to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.