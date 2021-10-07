 Skip to main content
Showmars to open off Stratford in former Tijuana Flats location
Showmars to open off Stratford in former Tijuana Flats location

Showmars

Showmars is coming to Hanestowne Village, 227 Harvey St. off Stratford Road.

 Michael Hastings

Winston-Salem is set to get its first Showmars restaurant.

Work crews are currently renovating the former Tijuana Flats locations at 227 Harvey St. in Hanestowne Village off Stratford Road.

There is no word as yet on an opening date. 

Showmars is a casual, value-oriented restaurant that combines counter ordering with table service. Greek immigrant George Couchell opened the first Showmars in Charlotte in 1982, offering a mix of Southern, American and Greek fare.

Showmars’ menu includes fried flounder, Calabash shrimp, gyros, burgers and pita burgers. It also sells soups, salads. Desserts include baklava and baklava cheesecake.

There are now more than a dozen Showmars restaurants in the Charlotte area. The chain also has locations in Shelby, Gastonia, Mooresville and other towns around Charlotte, but has not as yet ventured into many other parts of the state.

