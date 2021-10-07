Showmars to open off Stratford in former Tijuana Flats location

Winston-Salem is set to get its first Showmars restaurant.

Work crews are currently renovating the former Tijuana Flats locations at 227 Harvey St. in Hanestowne Village off Stratford Road.

There is no word as yet on an opening date.

Showmars is a casual, value-oriented restaurant that combines counter ordering with table service. Greek immigrant George Couchell opened the first Showmars in Charlotte in 1982, offering a mix of Southern, American and Greek fare.

Showmars’ menu includes fried flounder, Calabash shrimp, gyros, burgers and pita burgers. It also sells soups, salads. Desserts include baklava and baklava cheesecake.

There are now more than a dozen Showmars restaurants in the Charlotte area. The chain also has locations in Shelby, Gastonia, Mooresville and other towns around Charlotte, but has not as yet ventured into many other parts of the state.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.