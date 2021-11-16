 Skip to main content
Simple sides add quick and easy color and flavor to the Thanksgiving table
So much of the Thanksgiving menu is determined by tradition — and you really don’t want to mess with holiday tradition, especially when it involves messing with people’s food.

At the same time, trying new things is always good. And the one part of the holiday meal where I like to both cook and eat something different is usually with the side dishes.

I don’t mean taking away any of the classic and expected sides but simply adding one new side — or no more than two — to the mix.

Here, I offer a few options of vegetable dishes that are relatively light and quick and easy to prepare. One is a salad that can be made ahead of time. Two others are roasted vegetables that are in and out of the oven in about 30 minutes or less.

I avoided starches, because the standard Thanksgiving menu usually already has plenty of those between mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing and rolls.

During the summer, I like green beans in salads with fresh tomatoes. Here, I pair them with winter citrus. Orange segments and green beans lend eye-popping color to the table, especially if you top them with the optional feta cheese — which also lends a bright tang and creaminess to the salad. Sometimes, I like to sprinkle a few pecans on top, too.

Speaking of oranges and color, I made some roasted carrots with a mix of orange juice, butter and maple syrup. They are barely sweetened. And they also have a hint of spice from small amounts of cayenne pepper and ground cumin. You can put the carrots in the oven after you finish roasting the turkey. The carrots can cook in about the same amount of time it takes to rest and carve the bird.

And a side of roasted broccoli and mushrooms can be cooked right alongside the carrots. Those mushrooms — along with onions, red bell pepper and a good dose of garlic help give the broccoli added interest and flavor. But if you really want to dress it up for the holidays, give the dish a shot of lemon juice and a liberal sprinkling of Parmesan cheese just before serving.

My best advice is to choose one of these and serve it alongside all of your holiday favorites. And maybe, just maybe, you'll want to add it to your repertoire for next year.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Roasted Broccoli and Mushrooms

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 to 4 cups broccoli florets (1 large or 2 small heads, trimmed)

1 large or 2 small red, orange or yellow bell peppers, cored and sliced

1 onion, sliced

8 ounces mushrooms, halved

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt or seasoning salt, or more to taste

6 cloves garlic, minced

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Juice of 1 lemon (optional)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Trim the florets to about 2 inches. In a large mixing bowl, toss all of the ingredients until the vegetables are well coated with oil and seasoning. Spread in a single layer on one large baking sheet or two smaller sheets. Bake about 20 minutes until vegetables begin to brown but still are a bit crisp-tender. If possible, toss halfway through for even browning. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan and lemon juice before serving.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Green Bean and Orange Salad

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1½ pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

Salt

2½ tablespoons red-wine vinegar (or 1½ tablespoons vinegar plus 1 tablespoon orange juice)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Segment from 2 to 3 oranges or 3 or 4 clementines

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped pecans (optional)

½ cup crumbled feta (optional)

1. Bring a pot of about 2 quarts water to a boil. Have a colander and bowl of ice water ready. Add green beans and about 1 tablespoon salt. Cook until just barely crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain in the colander, then immediately chill in ice water to stop cooking and retain color. Once chilled, drain thoroughly and pat dry.

2. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar with mustard and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk in oil until smooth. In a large bowl, combine green beans, orange segments and onion. Toss with half of the dressing. Taste and add more dressing, salt and pepper as needed. (Recipe can be made ahead to this point, then refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before serving.)

3. Just before serving, top salad with pecans and feta, if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Maple Roasted Carrots

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 pounds carrots, peeled (about 10 carrots)

2 tablespoons melted butter or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons orange or lemon juice

2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

Salt and pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch or two ground cumin

Chopped fresh parsley or mint

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cut carrots into 1½ to 2-inch lengths. Cut any especially large sections in half lengthwise.

2. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with all other ingredients except the herbs. Taste and add more salt, pepper and spices as needed. Spread the carrots in a single layer on a rimmed sheet pan and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until tender. For best results, toss once halfway through cooking.

3. Serve garnished with parsley or mint.

Breaking News