Simple sides add quick and easy color and flavor to the Thanksgiving table

So much of the Thanksgiving menu is determined by tradition — and you really don’t want to mess with holiday tradition, especially when it involves messing with people’s food.

At the same time, trying new things is always good. And the one part of the holiday meal where I like to both cook and eat something different is usually with the side dishes.

I don’t mean taking away any of the classic and expected sides but simply adding one new side — or no more than two — to the mix.

Here, I offer a few options of vegetable dishes that are relatively light and quick and easy to prepare. One is a salad that can be made ahead of time. Two others are roasted vegetables that are in and out of the oven in about 30 minutes or less.

I avoided starches, because the standard Thanksgiving menu usually already has plenty of those between mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing and rolls.

During the summer, I like green beans in salads with fresh tomatoes. Here, I pair them with winter citrus. Orange segments and green beans lend eye-popping color to the table, especially if you top them with the optional feta cheese — which also lends a bright tang and creaminess to the salad. Sometimes, I like to sprinkle a few pecans on top, too.