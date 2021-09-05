Sip Picks: Recently tasted wines

--2020 Gehricke Los Carneros Rose, Sonoma, Ca., $29. Cherry and watermelon aromas. Grapefruit on the palate. High acidity, with a persistent finish. Good plus.

--Saint Cosme Little James; Basket Press 2019 Jeune Solera, France, $16. Earth and red fruit aromas. Pepper and herbs on the palate, along with raisiny notes due to the fact that this is a 50% solera (previous vintage) wine. Good plus.

--Cartuxa EA 2018 Red Blend, Portugal, $9. Earth, pepper, blackcurrant, cherry, licorice touch of chocolate. A blend of alicante bouchet, trincadeira, aragonez (tempranillo) and syrah. A value. Good plus.

--Royal Princess 2018 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $30. Butterscotch and baked apple on the nose. Butterscotch, apple, touch of orange and lemon, and vanilla on the palate. Good plus.

--Ramon Bilbao 2017 Crianza, Rioja, Spain, $19. Black cherry, leather, cedar, touch of dill, vanilla. Good plus.

--Graham Beck Brut Rose, South Africa, $20. This blend of 59% pinot noir and 41% chardonnay offers raspberry, watermelon and a touch of lime. Bright acidity, lingering finish. Good plus.

--Il Borro 2018 Lamelle Toscana Chardonnay, Italy, $20. Baked apple, lemon with a touch of peach and a refreshing palate. Good plus.