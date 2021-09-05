Sip Picks: Recently tasted wines

Here are some recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Ventisquero Vertice 2016 Apalta Vineyard Red Blend, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $35. Black cherry, blackberry, earth, black pepper and slight green pepper aromas and flavors. Good structure, lingering finish. 51% carmenere, 49% syrah. Very good.
--De Ladoucette 2018 Pouilly-Fume, France, $45. Herbs, lime and grapefruit in the nose and on the palate. Nicely balanced with a persistent finish. Very good.
--Seqouia Grove 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $50. Blackberry, blueberry, spices and woodsy aromas. More blackberry on the palate, with brambles and vanilla. Rich with moderately chewy tannins and a lingering finish. Very good.
--Aperture 2018 Sonoma County Red Blend, Ca., $55. Blackberry, plum, tobacco, pencil, licorice, and vanilla. Rich with chewy tannins, lingering finish. About one-third cabernet sauvignon, one-third merlot, 22% malbec and lesser amounts of cab franc and petit verdot. Very good.
--Attems 2019 Pinot Grigio Ramato, Friuli, Italy, $20. Cherry and melon aromas. Strawberry, cherry and grapefruit mixed with minerality on the palate, with refreshing acidity. Good plus.
--Dow’s 2015 Late Bottled Vintage Porto, Portugal, $24. Blackberry, touch of plums, figs and chocolate. Somewhat dry on the finish. 19.5% alcohol. Good plus.
--2020 Gehricke Los Carneros Rose, Sonoma, Ca., $29. Cherry and watermelon aromas. Grapefruit on the palate. High acidity, with a persistent finish. Good plus.
--Saint Cosme Little James; Basket Press 2019 Jeune Solera, France, $16. Earth and red fruit aromas. Pepper and herbs on the palate, along with raisiny notes due to the fact that this is a 50% solera (previous vintage) wine. Good plus.
--Cartuxa EA 2018 Red Blend, Portugal, $9. Earth, pepper, blackcurrant, cherry, licorice touch of chocolate. A blend of alicante bouchet, trincadeira, aragonez (tempranillo) and syrah. A value. Good plus.
--Royal Princess 2018 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $30. Butterscotch and baked apple on the nose. Butterscotch, apple, touch of orange and lemon, and vanilla on the palate. Good plus.
--Ramon Bilbao 2017 Crianza, Rioja, Spain, $19. Black cherry, leather, cedar, touch of dill, vanilla. Good plus.
--Graham Beck Brut Rose, South Africa, $20. This blend of 59% pinot noir and 41% chardonnay offers raspberry, watermelon and a touch of lime. Bright acidity, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Il Borro 2018 Lamelle Toscana Chardonnay, Italy, $20. Baked apple, lemon with a touch of peach and a refreshing palate. Good plus.
--Tarapaca 2018 Gran Reserva Red Blend, Valle del Maipo, Chile, $20. Black cherry, pepper, minerals and a touch of vanilla. Made from organically grown carmenere, syrah, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon. Good plus.
--Raptor Ridge 2018 Temperance Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley, Ore., $50. Cherry and spice aromas. Medium-bodied, raspberry fruit on the palate, earthy and dry. Good plus.
--David Paige 2018 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Ore., $39. Cherry, spice and black tea/earth in this savory pinot, with a lingering finish. Good plus.
--Fratelli Berlucchi Freccianera 2015 Rosa, Franciacorta Millesimato, Italy, $25. Red berries and citrus is this fresh and lively sparkling rose. Good plus.
--Poggio Anima Belial 2019 Toscana Sangiovese, Italy, $15. An everyday red with good acidity, featuring sangiovese’s signature cherry and herbal notes. Good.
--Robert Mondavi 2018 Fume Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $23. A well-made sauvignon blanc/semillon blend in Mondavi’s signature style. Lime and grapefruit, with jasmine and touch of herbs. Good.
--Jansz Tasmania Premium Rose, Australia, $30. Floral aromas. Strawberry/cherry and yeasty bread on the creamy palate. 78% pinot noir, 22% chardonnay. Good.
--Cedar+Salmon 2017 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $25. A lighter-bodied pinot with blackberry, cherry, pencil, herbs and spice. Good.
--Justin 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Central Coast, Ca., $16. Tropical aromas. Apple and mixed citrus, predominantly grapefruit, on the palate, with light herbal/grassy notes. Good.
--Barton & Guestier 2020 Tournaline, Cotes de Provence, $16. A mix of strawberry, melon and citrus and a touch of peppery spice in this typical Provencal rose. Good.
--Yellow Tail Pure Bright 2020 Pinot Grigio, Australia, $7. Yellowtail’s new Pure Bright boasts lower alcohol and lower calories – in this case, 8.5% alcohol and 80 calories a serving. This is indeed a bright pinot grigio with pineapple and grapefruit aromas and apple, pear and citrus flavors. A touch sweet but with refreshing acidity. Simple but good.
--Livon 2020 Pinot Grigio, Fruili Colli Orientali DOC, Italy, $15. Lemon and touch of herbs. OK.
Michael Hastings