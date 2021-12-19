Sips and Picks: Recently reviewed wines

Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Chateau de Rouanne 2018 Vinsobres, France, $30. A blend of 50% grenache, 40% syrah and 10% mourvedre fermented on concrete tanks, this red features earthy, peppery and licorice flavors intermingling with violets and stony minerals, with a backdrop of black cherry and blackberry. Full-bodied and rich with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Concho y Toro 2019 Serie Riberas Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile, $17. Blackberry and cedar on the nose. Black currants, black plum, chocolate and hint of licorice on the palate. Juicy with chewy tannins and a lingering finish. Very good.

--McPrice Myers 2020 Beautiful Earth, Paso Robles, Ca., $30. A blend of clairette blanche and grenache blanc. Pear and apple on the nose, with lime and lots of minerality on the palate with a nice rounded mouthfeel to balance things out. Very good.

--Donnafugata Sul Volcano 2018 Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy, $35. A light red with bright raspberry and cherry fruit, savory wild herbs, a touch of spice and a bit of minerality. Food-friendly and fresh, with a lingering finish. Very good.