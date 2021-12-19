Sips and Picks: Recently reviewed wines

Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Chateau de Rouanne 2018 Vinsobres, France, $30. A blend of 50% grenache, 40% syrah and 10% mourvedre fermented on concrete tanks, this red features earthy, peppery and licorice flavors intermingling with violets and stony minerals, with a backdrop of black cherry and blackberry. Full-bodied and rich with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Concho y Toro 2019 Serie Riberas Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile, $17. Blackberry and cedar on the nose. Black currants, black plum, chocolate and hint of licorice on the palate. Juicy with chewy tannins and a lingering finish. Very good.
--McPrice Myers 2020 Beautiful Earth, Paso Robles, Ca., $30. A blend of clairette blanche and grenache blanc. Pear and apple on the nose, with lime and lots of minerality on the palate with a nice rounded mouthfeel to balance things out. Very good.
--Donnafugata Sul Volcano 2018 Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy, $35. A light red with bright raspberry and cherry fruit, savory wild herbs, a touch of spice and a bit of minerality. Food-friendly and fresh, with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Stags’ Leap Winery 2018 The Investor, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. A rich blend of merlot, petite syrah, cabernet sauvignon and malbec, this has blackberry, blueberry, plum and dusty brambles. Full-bodied and tannic with a long finish. Very good.
--The Prisoner 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $55. A big and rich 15% cab, blended with merlot, charbono, syrah, malbec and petite sirah. Blackberry and savory cedar, leather and tobacco flavors, chewy tannins and a persistent finish. Very good.
--Siduri 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $35. Cherry, raspberry, spice and earth. Good plus.
--Domaine Cabirau 2019 Cotes du Roussillon, France, $16. Black cherry, raspberry and pepper with a bit of earthiness. Good acidity makes this a food-friendly wines to pork, turkey and lighter lamb dishes. Good plus.
--Baglio di Pianetto Insolia 2020 Sicilia DOC, Italy, $10. Pear, apple and floral aromas, with citrus and minerals on the palate. A straightforward but well-balanced and well-made fresh and crisp wine. Good plus.
--Corvo Irmana 2020 Frappato, Italy, $13. Floral, with raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and touch of licorice on the palate. Light- to medium-bodied, fresh and juicy, and well-balanced. Good plus.
--Moulin de Gassac 2019 Guilhem Rose, Pays D’Heraut, France, $11. Floral with spicy cherry, currants, watermelon and grapefruit in this lively, refreshing rose. Good plus.
--The Prisoner Eternally Silenced 2018 Pinot Noir, Ca., $50. An atypical pinot with bright cherry acidity and lots of earth, chocolate and licorice. Also bits of cedar, baking spices and vanilla. Interesting though perhaps not to every pinot lover’s taste. Good plus.
-- Valdo Cuvee 1926 Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, Veneto, Italy, $24. Lemon, apple, hint of peach, stone/concrete, nice bubbles and a persistent finish. Good plus.
--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $36. Tropical fruit and brown butter on the nose. Apple, lemon and toasty oak on the palate. Good plus.
--Bread & Butter 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, Ca., $16. Citrus and melon, balanced acidity. Good.
--Veramonte 2019 Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $12. Blackberry, plum, brambles, leather, licorice, vanilla, medium tannins. Good.
--Montsaraz 2018 Reserva Alentejo, Portugal, $16. Blackberry, plum/prune, tea and spice. Good.
--Flat Top Hills 2020 Chardonnay, Ca., $14. Tropical aromas. Apple, lime and brown butter on the palate, with moderate oak spice. Good.
--Ca’ di Prata Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry, Italy, $18. Light yeasty bread and fruit aromas. Grapefruit, apples, touch of minerals. Rounded mouthfeel, well-balanced. Good.
--Trapiche Oak Cask 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Arg., $12. Blackberry and cedar aromas. Plum and oak spice on the palate with a touch of smoke. Good.
--The Paring 2017 Red, Ca., $25. A blend of 50% cabernet sauvignon, 20 % cabernet franc, 20% merlot and 10% petit verdot. Mainly black fruit on the nose, and a bit hot with alcohol. Ripe fruit on the palate, along with cedar, tobacco, herbs and earth; fair amount of acidity. Good.
--Acquesi Asti, Italy, $17. Sweet as expected with 95 g/l, but nice bubbles and a touch of nutty flavor mixed in with the peach, apple and citrus fruit. Good.
--United Ink 2019 Pinot Noir, Ore., 22. Cherry and spice with a touch of woody earthiness and a persistent finish. Good.
--The Paring 2018 Syrah, Santa Ynez Valley, Ca., $25. Violet aromas. Blackberries, earth and pepper on the palate. Good.
--High on the Hog 2019 Red Wine, Paso Robles, Ca., $25. Fruit forward but with bright acidity. Sweet black cherry, plum, earth and minerals. OK.
--Vina Esmeralda Sparkling, Spain, $20. Floral and sweet aromas, with honey, grapefruit and lime flavors. OK.
--United Ink 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Wa., $18. Blackcurrant and spice on the nose. Grapey, fruity on the palate with light to medium tannins. OK.
--CK Mondavi 2020 Chardonnay, Ca., $7. Apple, pear and light touch of lemon. Smooth, one-dimensional but pleasant. OK.
Michael Hastings