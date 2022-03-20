Sips and Picks: Recently reviewed wines

Recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Gary Farrell 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Ca., $35. Toasty oak and apple on the nose. Apple, lemon and touch of stone on the clean, crisp, elegant and well-balanced palate. Very good plus.

--Ehlers Estate 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. Rich and full-bodied with blackberry, stewed prunes, cedar, earth, mocha, stony minerals, touch of licorice. Very good.

--Trinchero Mario’s 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Cedar and brambles on the nose. Cherry, blackberry and blueberry, toasty oak a touch of vanilla on the palate, with medium tannins and velvety texture. Very good.

--Benede 2019 Catarratto Sicilia DOC, Italy, $18. Lemon and herbs on the nose, a bit floral. Stone fruit, lemon/lime, minerality touch of melon and almond on the palate. Well-balanced, rounded mouthfeel with just enough acidity and a lingering finish. Very good.

--Stags’ Leap Winery 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Dark berries, cedar, clove, violets. Luscious and well-balanced, with a long finish. Very good.

--Gary Farrell 2019 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Ca., $45. Cherry, raspberry, tea/herbs, and spice aromas and flavors. An elegant pinot with a long finish. Very good.

--Monfort Le General D’Allemagne 2014 Trentodoc Extra Brut, Italy, $45. Lemon, baked apple and brioche in this 80% chardonnay/20% pinot noir sparkling blend, a fine example of what Trentodoc can do. Very good.

--Tenuta Regaleali 2016 Rosso del Conte, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $70. Black cherry, blackberry nose with earth, tobacco, wild savory herbs. Full-bodied, long finish. Very good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Two Creeks Vineyard Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca., $45. Cherry and graphite on the nose. Ripe cherry, raspberry, strawberry, earth and oak spice on the dry palate, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Lapostolle 2018 Cuvee Alexandre Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $24. Ripe but not sweet black currant, a touch of cherry, cedar, medium tannins, smooth and velvety texture. Good plus.

--Riva Leone 2017 Barbaresco, Italy, $25. Cherry, raspberry, tar, roses, and touch of tobacco. Light to medium bodied combined with chewy tannins and high acidity. Good plus.

--Cockburn’s No. 1 Special Reserve Porto, Portugal, $20. Black currants, plum and touch of almonds. Smooth and rich, with some bitterness to the tannins just before the lingering finish. Good plus.

--Trivento 2020 Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, $10. Plum, blackberry and raspberry with spice and moderate vanilla. Nicely structured and balanced, a good value. Good plus overall.

--OG de Negoce 2018 No. 17 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $25. Blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, dusty brambles, violets. Firm tannins, medium weight, bright acidity. Good plus.

--Ramon Bilbao 2016 Limited Edition Cranza Rioja, $27. Smooth and lush, with good acidity. with cherry, plum, leather, spice and vanilla. Good plus.

--Cartagho 2017 Mandrarossa, Sicilia D.O.C., Italy, $22. Made from nera d’avola, this features blackberries, cherries, dates and spices. Good plus.

--Cono Sur 2021 Bicicleta Reserva Unoaked Chardonnay, Chile, $10. Apple, lemon/lime, pineapple and touch of minerality in this enjoyable chard with bright acidity. Good plus.

--Lange 2019 Pinot Noir Reserve, Willamette Valley, Ore., $40. Cherry, cranberry, pencil and spice with good structure and lingering finish – with a nice pop of fruit at the end. Good plus.

--Mullan Road Cellars 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Wa., $45, Blackberry and red fruits, earth, tea, mocha and oak spice. Chewy tannins. Good plus.

--Sweet Cheeks 2018 Estate Blocks Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $27. Peach and melon aromas, pear, apple and lime on the zippy palate, with a touch of honey, vanilla and saltiness. Good plus.

--Chat Fou 2018, Cotes du Rhone, France, $20. Cherry, earth, pepper, touch of leather, in a medium-bodied grenache blend with viognier and clairette. Good.--Valdo Marco Oro Prosecco DOC Rose, Italy, $15. Straightforward prosecco, medium-fine bubbles, apple, bright acidity. Good.

--Terrazas de los Andes 2019 Reserva Chardonnay, Mendoza, Arg., $20. Predominantly oaky aromas and flavors, along with baked apple, lemon and spice. An oaky chard with plenty of refreshing acidity. Good.

--Cava Vilarnau Brut Reserva Rose, Spain, $16. A bit of candied apple mixed with strawberry in this easy-drinking sparkler. Fresh and just a tiny bit creamy. Good.

--OG de Negoce 2018 N. 25 Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain District, Napa Valley, Ca., $29. Blackberry, plum, brambles, dusty earth, vanilla. Good.

--Concha Y Toro Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Tinguiririca River, Chile, $15. Tobacco, earth and a touch of vanilla on the nose. Tobacco, leather, earth, black pepper and blackberry on the palate, with a lingering finish. Good.

--19 Crimes 2020 Martha’s Chard, Ca., $12, Tropical aromas, oak spice on the palate. A bit ripe, a bit creamy, decent acidity. Straightforward but well-made. Good for the price.

--Mandrarossa 2020 Frappato, Sicily, Italy, $21. Black cherry, raspberry and touch of wild herbs or flowers in a youthful, light-bodied red. Good.

--Wente Vineyards 2020 Riva Ranch Chardonnay, Monterey, Ca., $22. Tropical aromas and flavors. Buttery, with vanilla on the finish. Ripe, but with decent acidity. Good.

--Gran Passione Prosecco Rose, Italy, $13. A bit floral, apple with a touch of grapefruit on the palate. Nice and crisp. Good.

--Mosketto Rose, Italy, $12. Made from partially fermented grape juice and having just 5% alcohol, this is a sweet rose with a slight fizz from natural carbonation. Floral, with cherry flavors. OK.

--United Ink 2020 Riesling, Columbia Valley, Wash., $12. A dry Riesling with lemon/lime and mineral. OK.

--Josh Cellars 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca., $22. Black raspberry, touch of tobacco, prunes, spice and vanilla. OK.

--Cameron Hughes Lot 625 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville, Napa Valley, Ca., $24. Blackberry, plum, tar, earth, spice and vanilla. OK.

--Sangre de Toro 2020 Rose, Spain, $15. Strawberry, watermelon aromas. Raspberry on the palate. Bright acidity. OK.

--The Federalist 2018 Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $24. Blackberry and brambles on the nose and palate, vanilla and sweet oak spice on the finish. OK.

Michael Hastings

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.